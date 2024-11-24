Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ twin daughter's bittersweet celebration after attending their dad’s bail hearing

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila Combs, put on a united front over the weekend, attending their high school senior night amidst ongoing legal troubles surrounding their father.

The 17-year-olds shared a snapshot on Instagram, beaming in blue-and-white cheerleading uniforms paired with “senior” sashes and tiaras, marking a milestone moment in their young lives.

The photo, captioned simply “Senior Night,” showed the twins holding pink pom-poms as they posed on the sidelines of a football game. Their celebratory post was a bright spot in what has otherwise been a difficult few months for the Combs family.

Just days earlier, Jessie and D’Lila appeared in a Manhattan courtroom for their father’s third bail hearing.

Sean, 55, who remains in custody at a Brooklyn detention center, blew kisses to his daughters and other family members present in the gallery. A judge is expected to decide on his bail within the coming week.

The twins have carried on with their senior year activities, determined to find normalcy amid the challenges.

Last month, they attended their homecoming, dressed in matching orange off-the-shoulder gowns and bronze heels. Their poised appearances have garnered admiration from fans, who have praised their strength.

The sisters also took time earlier this month to honor the memory of their late mother, Kim Porter, who died unexpectedly in 2018. In a heartfelt Instagram tribute marking six years since her passing, they wrote, “We think about you every single second of the day. We love and miss you so much words can’t even explain.” Kim, who shared four children with Sean, was a central figure in their lives, and her absence is deeply felt.

Sean, a father of seven, has always been vocal about his pride in his children. Along with Jessie and D’Lila, he shares Quincy, 33, Justin, 30, Christian, 26, Chance, 18, and Love, 2. Despite the serious allegations he faces, his children have publicly stood by him.

In October, Sean’s six eldest children attended a court hearing where a May 2025 trial date was set. Following the proceedings, they released a statement defending their father, calling the allegations against him “absurd.”

“Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media,” they wrote. “We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family.”

Sean’s children have remained a constant source of support during his legal battle, sharing moments of connection with him even from afar.

On his birthday, Nov. 4, they called to celebrate with him, a touching exchange that highlighted their close bond. “I just want to say that I’m proud of y’all, especially the girls. I mean, all y’all, just for being strong,” Sean told his kids during the call.

The music mogul, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, has maintained his innocence as his legal team prepares for the upcoming trial.