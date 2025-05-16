Craig Melvin offends longtime Today colleague as special return doesn't go to plan

The Today Show hosts were joined by a familiar face during Friday's installment of the show. Bonnie Hammer, the vice chairman of NBCUniversal, visited Studio 1A to discuss her hit book, 15 Lies Women Are Told at Work: …And the Truth We Need to Succeed, which launches in paperback next week.

However, Bonnie's return didn't go according to plan as Craig Melvin seemed to insult her over her age. "Welcome back," said the news anchor.

© NBC Bonnie appeared on The Today Show

"It's great to be back. I miss you guys," replied Bonnie.

Craig continued: "It's fitting because there's a chapter in the book called 'The Only Constant is Change', and for folks who may not know this, after 50 years in the business and 20 years at NBC, recently you decided to stop."

© NBC Bonnie discussed her hit book

However, Bonnie didn't seem too impressed that Craig revealed her age live on the show. "50! I'm not that old. Yeah, I am," she said, laughing.

The Today host appeared flustered after Bonnie called him out on air. "I was just going to say they said close to 50," responded Craig.

In an attempt to change the topic of conversation, Craig said: "But wait a minute, the time that you've been gone, five months now, what's it been like?"

"I do not buy the word retire or retirement. First of all, I'm not tired. Forget retire. And I kind of look at it these days as being rewired, rewiring this brain to look at things differently," said Bonnie.

© NBC Bonnie's book will be released in paperback

"My mind to be open to different things. So frankly rewiring this body so I can continue to kick but period, no matter what my biological age is," she added.

The NBC executive went on to reveal that she has since taken up boxing and gave the panel an insight into her regimented workout routine."Because we all have been in a world where you know what you're doing at every hour of the day," she shared.

"So I had to figure out a way to kind of create a schedule, so I'm working out five days a week. So, pilates, boxing, strength training, and I can't justify saying that I'm running again but I'm jogging. This body isn't giving up."

Bonnie's book 15 Lies Women Are Told at Work: …And the Truth We Need to Succeed challenges the old school advice that has been ingrained into society and analyzes what holds women back at work. The studio executive draws upon her own career which spans over five decades in a male-driven industry.