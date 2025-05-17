Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Blake Shelton unimpressed with Kelly Clarkson after disappointing discovery – Watch
Blake appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on May 16

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Blake Shelton was left unimpressed with Kelly Clarkson when he arrived at her eponymous talk show on Friday.

The country music star shared a video on Instagram of him walking along a backstage hallway that was lined with framed photos on the walls of previous famous guests.

Talking to the camera, Blake joked that he has appeared on the show "100,000 times" – so he was stumped as to why he couldn't see a photo of himself on the walls.

"I'm backstage here at The Kelly Clarkson Show. I've been on this show, I don't know, 100,000 times maybe over the years," he began.

Blake Shelton looks on during his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony, in Hollywood, California, on May 12, 2023© Getty Images
Blake was disappointed to find no photos of him backstage at The Kelly Clarkson Show

"I'm just looking up and down the hallway here, and I don't see my picture anywhere. I mean, there's Nick Jonas, there's Ariana [Grande] … these are all coaches that were on The Voice – a show I happened to be on with Kelly."

He then listed off more photos, including a snap of "The Avengers", before disappointingly adding: "No, I don't see Blake Shelton though. No, not Blake… I don't see Blake anywhere – oh, there's Reba [McEntire], there's Reba, but no Blake."

blake shelton and kelly clarkson on the voice© NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via
Blake and Kelly worked together on The Voice

Heading into his dressing room, Blake sarcastically added: "They did manage, though, to put my name on the dressing room for today. So, thanks a lot, Kelly."

Captioning the clip, he cheekily wrote: "Feeling the love around here at the @kellyclarksonshow..."

Many of his followers found the video hilarious, commenting with crying with laughter emojis, while others had kind words to boost Blake's bruised ego.

The award-winning singer on the first night of his Las Vegas residency © Instagram
Blake's ego was stroked by his fans

"You are loved all around the world Blake!" one replied. A second said: "Lollll!!! You need your own photo with how many times you have been on there!!!"

A third added: "Lol you're to funny hope she gets on that and puts your picture up."

Neither Kelly nor the show has commented on Blake's lack of photo, so only time will tell if he makes it to the wall.

