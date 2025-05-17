Blake Shelton unimpressed with Kelly Clarkson after disappointing discovery – Watch

Blake Shelton was left unimpressed with Kelly Clarkson when he arrived at her eponymous talk show on Friday.

The country music star shared a video on Instagram of him walking along a backstage hallway that was lined with framed photos on the walls of previous famous guests.

Talking to the camera, Blake joked that he has appeared on the show "100,000 times" – so he was stumped as to why he couldn't see a photo of himself on the walls.

"I'm backstage here at The Kelly Clarkson Show. I've been on this show, I don't know, 100,000 times maybe over the years," he began.

© Getty Images Blake was disappointed to find no photos of him backstage at The Kelly Clarkson Show

"I'm just looking up and down the hallway here, and I don't see my picture anywhere. I mean, there's Nick Jonas, there's Ariana [Grande] … these are all coaches that were on The Voice – a show I happened to be on with Kelly."

He then listed off more photos, including a snap of "The Avengers", before disappointingly adding: "No, I don't see Blake Shelton though. No, not Blake… I don't see Blake anywhere – oh, there's Reba [McEntire], there's Reba, but no Blake."

© NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Blake and Kelly worked together on The Voice

Heading into his dressing room, Blake sarcastically added: "They did manage, though, to put my name on the dressing room for today. So, thanks a lot, Kelly."

Captioning the clip, he cheekily wrote: "Feeling the love around here at the @kellyclarksonshow..."

Many of his followers found the video hilarious, commenting with crying with laughter emojis, while others had kind words to boost Blake's bruised ego.

© Instagram Blake's ego was stroked by his fans

"You are loved all around the world Blake!" one replied. A second said: "Lollll!!! You need your own photo with how many times you have been on there!!!"

A third added: "Lol you're to funny hope she gets on that and puts your picture up."

Neither Kelly nor the show has commented on Blake's lack of photo, so only time will tell if he makes it to the wall.