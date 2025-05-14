Blake Shelton's The Voice co-star 'not excited' about his return: 'I don't like you'

Blake Shelton will be making his long-awaited return to The Voice on May 20 to perform on the season 27 finale.

However, there is one person who appears to be less than enthusiastic about his return – his former co-star, Adam Levine.

The Maroon 5 frontman had some harsh words about seeing Blake on the NBC singing competition again.

"Boo!" he told E! News when asked about his reaction to Blake's return. "You hear me, Blake Shelton? Right now, you hear me at home? I'm not excited that you're coming back and I don't like you."

© NBC Adam Levine joked he is not happy about Blake's return to The Voice

Of course, Adam's words shouldn't be taken seriously as he and Blake have a close friendship and often poked fun at each other while starring on the show.

The Voice exit

Blake announced in October 2022 that he would be leaving The Voice after 23 seasons to spend more time with his wife, Gwen Stefani, 55, and stepsons Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 11.

In November 2023, he spoke about his departure on The Jennifer Hudson Show, revealing he stayed a few seasons longer than he had planned.

© Instagram Blake is returning to perform on The Voice on May 20

"I did that for 23 seasons. To be totally honest about it, I wasn't even planning on being there that long," he said.

"I was planning on wrapping it up about 20 seasons or 21 seasons. Then COVID hit and I didn't want to walk out on the show."

Blake added: "I stayed a little bit longer. I stayed too long for me to now miss it; I promise you that."

© Getty Images Blake stayed on The Voice longer than he planned

Blake announced his departure from The Voice with an emotional statement on social media. It read: "I've been wrestling with this for a while, and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after next season.

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best."

He continued: "It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I've made lifelong bonds with Carson [Daly] and every single one of my coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani.

© Getty Images Blake left The Voice to spend more time with Gwen Stefani and her kids

"I have to give a huge shout out to the singers – the 'Voices' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach."

Blake concluded: "Lastly, it's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice who are chasing their dreams. Could not happen without you."

© Getty Images Blake has no plans to return to The Voice full-time

Blake has nothing but love for the show, which is where he met Gwen in 2014, but he has no plans for a permanent return.

"I don't plan on ever, like working at The Voice again," he told Extra in April 2024. "I mean, that show is the greatest and most important thing that I've ever been a part of in my career. It changed my life, and I'll always be grateful for that," he added.