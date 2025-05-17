Exclusive: Patrick Schwarzenegger’s fiancée Abby Champion lets slip wedding update - after being forced to postpone nuptials

Despite having to postpone their wedding for Patrick Schwarzenegger’s starring role on The White Lotus, Abby Champion has revealed their big day is fast approaching.

The lovebirds were spotted enjoying the festivities at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival at a beach party hosted by Nespresso and Ed Banger Records, but a source tells HELLO! that the 28-year-old model couldn’t contain her joy when the topic of her forthcoming nuptials came up.

Abby Champion and Patrick Schwarzenegger have been together since 2015.

"She offered to take photos when fans approached Patrick and was telling people that the wedding was soon," the source spills.

"They’re very excited and she confirmed it will take place in the States, too."

Loved up in Cannes

The source added that whilst Patrick, 31, posed for photos with fans at the bar, they sneaked away from the prying eyes of the public and packed on the PDA in the VIP section.

"They were chatting with friends and looked so at ease; she was sipping on white wine whilst he tried out the espresso martini cans," they shared.

"When they had a private moment, Patrick looked so in love and gently played with Abby’s long blonde hair in between kisses."

Patrick and Abby announced their engagement in December 2023.

A White (Lotus) Wedding

The couple, who have been together for 10 years, announced their engagement news in December 2023. Taking to Instagram, the pair shared a joint post of the beachside proposal captioned "FOREVER AND EVER".

Just days later, however, Patrick was cast as Saxon Ratliff, the arrogant eldest son of a wealthy Southern family, on The White Lotus and had to embark on seven months of filming in Thailand.

Abby Champion and Patrick Schwarzenegger at the premiere of The White Lotus season three.

Speaking to Drew Barrymore on her talk show, Patrick revealed that his bride-to-be was "so happy" for his monumental career moment and fully supported pushing their wedding back to accommodate it.

"She was so happy," the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, recalled. "She was ecstatic because she was a huge fan."

Just a few days prior to their Cannes trip, Patrick attended the glitzy Met Gala in New York dressed in Balmain. Whilst Abby didn’t accompany him, he had a White Lotus reunion with co-star Aimee Lou Wood and as a seasoned pro at the exclusive fashion event, gave first timer Aimee a helping hand.

"My advice was that we go together because we’re both nervous and terrified and it makes it so much more fun when you get to have a good friend with you," Patrick sweetly told Vogue.