Patrick Schwarzenegger's model fiancée he's obsessed with - photos

Patrick Schwarzenegger has become the talk of the town as the 31-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver is a part of the star-studded cast of The White Lotus season three.

The actor made his debut in the hugely popular comedy-drama anthology series this weekend when the new season premiered on HBO.

Patrick plays Saxon Ratliff and it seems he's followed in the footsteps of previous White Lotus alumni - season one's Steve Zahn and season two's Theo James - by having a full-frontal nude scene which, naturally, has sparked plenty of conversation among viewers.

Away from the often dark whodunnit - which has won a litany of awards over the years - you might be wondering about Patrick's personal life.

The Staircase actor is happily engaged to his fiancée Abby Champion. Not only are they ridiculously attractive, but the couple seem to be besotted with one another.

Here are some sweet snaps that prove how loved-up they are…

1/ 6 © Instagram Abby, 27, is a fashion model who is signed to the famed agency, Next Models Management. She's appeared in campaigns for Tommy Hilfiger, Chanel, Givenchy and Prada. The couple have been loved up for years and got engaged in December 2023. Patrick got down on one knee for the romantic proposal on the beach surrounded by red roses. The pair posted the sweet moment online afterwards with a caption that read: "Always and forever."

2/ 6 © The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Patrick has nothing but high praise for his future bride. He previously told People: "I think the best part about having her by my side is that she's always rooting for me and wanting the best for me and bringing out the best in me. "Now to see her, when I walk down the street, on every billboard of Chanel or Celine or Victoria’s Secret, it's just such a great thing to watch how much she's grown and how determined she is and how hardworking she is and how she has such a vision for her life." This photo shows how Abby clearly supports Patrick, too. The two looked super glam at the premiere of The White Lotus, where Patrick was joined by other members of his famous family including his dad Arnold, his mum Maria Shriver and his siblings, Christopher, Katherine and Christina.



3/ 6 © Instagram The famous pair are no doubt very used to attending glitzy events, this photo shows them dressed to the nines while attending the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2023.



4/ 6 © Instagram Patrick and Abby are often vacationing together and they never miss the opportunity to take some gorgeous photos on their travels. This sunset picture shows the lovebirds looking over the moon happy while hugging in front of a sunset.

5/ 6 © Instagram Patrick and Abby took another trip abroad to what looks like a very tropical destination for a friend's wedding, and we bet it gave them plenty of inspiration for their own big day.



6/ 6 © Instagram This cute selfie was taken on a beach day and Patrick even joked about his 'Justin Bieber 2010' haircut. We think Bieber would approve.



