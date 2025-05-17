The most incredible photos from Cannes Film Festival Day 5: from Pedro Pascal's tank top to Bono's cheeky antics

Meanwhile, Bono, who has his own docu-series coming out, was full of energy as he played around with the photographers at his event.
Scroll down for the best moments from the fifth day of Cannes…
Pedro Pascal
Sun's out, guns out! Pedro Pascal rocked up the photocall for Eddington in a black tank top, displaying his incredibly muscular arms.
Emma Stone
Fresh off the red carpet, Emma made sure to turn heads in her plunging, blue, frilled gown.
Bono plays peek-a-boo
Bono headed to Cannes to promote Bono: Stories of Surrender, which will premiere on Apple+ at the end of the month. The U2 singer had a lot of fun with the media, and even played hide-and-seek behind one of the desks.
Austin Butler
Austin Butler continues to be one of the coolest actors in Hollywood right now. The Eddington star looked handsome in his black shirt and grey trousers.
Joaquin Phoenix
Joaquin will be playing opposite Pedro in Eddington and the actor opted for a casual look when he attended the film's photocall.
Juliette Binoche
Juliette Binoche was so glamorous at the photocall for Les Presidentes. The star opted for a purple blazer and lavender, adding a pair of black trousers.
Looking windswept
It happens to the best of us! Although she looked glam for most of the day, Juliette was caught by a stray gust of wind.
Sissy Spacek
Veteran American actress Sissy Spacek made a low-key appearance at Cannes, where she fronted the THR Awards Chatter with Sissy Spacek. She styled out a sleek suit for her outing.
Giggles at the photocall
Harris Dickinson is one of the hottest UK stars at the moment and he was on-hand for the photocall of his film Urchin. During the photos, he and his co-stars, Meghan Northam and Frank Dillane caught a case of the giggles!
