The most incredible photos from Cannes Film Festival Day 5: from Pedro Pascal's tank top to Bono's cheeky antics
Split image of Pedro Pascal and Bono© Getty Images

The stars continue to wow at Cannes

Matthew Moore
Senior Evening Writer
2 minutes ago
The Cannes Film Festival is continuing to delight as our favourite A-listers head to the French Riviera for one of the best dates in the film world's calendar.

We've already been treated to a surprise red carpet appearance from Angelina Jolie and the Mission: Impossible stars stealing the show on the second day. But that doesn't mean that anything is slowing down with stars like Pedro Pascal and Emma Stone out for the photocall for their film Eddington.

Meanwhile, Bono, who has his own docu-series coming out, was full of energy as he played around with the photographers at his event.

Scroll down for the best moments from the fifth day of Cannes…

Pedro Pascal in a black tank top and trousers© Getty Images

Pedro Pascal

Sun's out, guns out! Pedro Pascal rocked up the photocall for Eddington in a black tank top, displaying his incredibly muscular arms.

Emma Stone in a blue dress© Getty Images

Emma Stone

Fresh off the red carpet, Emma made sure to turn heads in her plunging, blue, frilled gown.

Bono hiding behind a desk© Getty Images

Bono plays peek-a-boo

Bono headed to Cannes to promote Bono: Stories of Surrender, which will premiere on Apple+ at the end of the month. The U2 singer had a lot of fun with the media, and even played hide-and-seek behind one of the desks.

Austin Butler in a black shirt and grey trousers© Getty Images

Austin Butler

Austin Butler continues to be one of the coolest actors in Hollywood right now. The Eddington star looked handsome in his black shirt and grey trousers.

Joaquin Phoenix in a white shirt and trousers© FilmMagic

Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin will be playing opposite Pedro in Eddington and the actor opted for a casual look when he attended the film's photocall.

Juliette Binoche in a purple outfit and black trousers© WireImage

Juliette Binoche

Juliette Binoche was so glamorous at the photocall for Les Presidentes. The star opted for a purple blazer and lavender, adding a pair of black trousers.

Juliette Binoche with her hair blown over her face© Corbis via Getty Images

Looking windswept

It happens to the best of us! Although she looked glam for most of the day, Juliette was caught by a stray gust of wind.

Sissy Spacek resting her head on her hand© The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Sissy Spacek

Veteran American actress Sissy Spacek made a low-key appearance at Cannes, where she fronted the THR Awards Chatter with Sissy Spacek. She styled out a sleek suit for her outing.

Harris Dickinson, Meghan Northam and Frank Dillane laughing together© Corbis via Getty Images

Giggles at the photocall

Harris Dickinson is one of the hottest UK stars at the moment and he was on-hand for the photocall of his film Urchin. During the photos, he and his co-stars, Meghan Northam and Frank Dillane caught a case of the giggles!

