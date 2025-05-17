Inside Tom Cruise's £6.5K a night Cannes hotel 

The Cannes Film Festival is the definition of A-list. Everything from the festival's sartorial opulence to its exquisite calibre of celebrity attendees.

On Wednesday, one of the biggest names in Hollywood, Tom Cruise, descended on La Croissette - first making a surprise appearance at the Palais Des Festival - before gracing the iconic red steps at the premiere of his latest film Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning.

If you have attended the festival before, you will be familiar with the row of luxurious hotels punctuating the boulevard in between designer shops, but arguably the most glamorous place to stay is the famous Carlton Cannes, a Regent Hotel, Tom's choice for his short visit.

© IHG The Carlton Hotel is one of the most iconic landmarks in Cannes

Hollywood transformation

The building itself is a landmark of Cannes, often featured on the front of postcards and local artwork, the architecture reflecting the likes of Sophia Loren, Gene Kelly and Elizabeth Taylor having famously frequented inside its famous walls.

However, for Tom's stay, they gave the iconic building a Mission Impossible twist, having a giant red lettering spelling out the movie's title for all to see.

The suite life

Whilst your standard room at the hotel start at around £1,400 a night, a suite is upwards of £6,000, which is where the big names stay, of course.

In a nod to its long-standing history as the go-to place to stay for Hollywood legends, the suites are named accordingly. So Tom will have stayed in either, the Sean Connery Suite, the Grace Kelly Suite, the Alfred Hitchcock Suite, the Cary Grant Suite or the ultimate, Penthouse Suite.

© IHG The impeccable marble bathroom in the Grace Kelly Suite

Think private pools, a personal balcony serving as the ultimate sun-trap for the stars to relax away from prying eyes as well as incredible views of patrolling yachts against the azure-blue hue of the Mediterranean Sea.

Other stars being treated to the delights of the Carlton this year are Pedro Pascal, and Diane Kruger.

© IHG All suites boast sprawling views of the ocean

First impressions

Myself and my colleague Alex Lilly who are covering the festival on the ground in Cannes were lucky enough to step inside the glamorous walls of the Carlton and from the moment you walk through the door you are hit with a spectacular display of marble as far as the eye can see.

Marble floors and striking pillars culminate in a dazzling display of candles and white flowers over which hangs a striking 34-arm chandelier. To one side, a gorgeous staircase leading to the coveted rooms and suites, it really is like something from an old Hollywood movie.

We were directed through to the hotel's glamorous bar, Bar 58, where we enjoyed a speciality cocktail, myself a Bourbon Sour and Alex a lavender delight named 'Valensole' whilst we looked out at the immaculately trimmed garden courtyard which provides the balcony view for a number of the rooms.

Other amenities

The hotel features Three Signature Restaurants led by renowned chefs, offering Mediterranean and Anatolian cuisine. A tea longue, a smoking room and even its own beach club.

Not to mention the gym, named Le C Fitness Club and spa where A-listers can delight in the talents of a team of expert doctors from overseas will sculpt their faces and bodies with an array of luxury treatments.

The hotel has been frequented by Hollywood legends

Of the hotel's place at the iconic festival, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing Luxury, Lifestyle and Premium Brands at IHG Hotels & Resorts said: “Nearly 80 years ago, the Carlton Cannes hosted the very first Cannes Film Festival. And here we are, some years later, getting together once more to celebrate the richness of film and the industry’s creativity.

"The world of film may have come a long way since 1946, and our hotel has certainly evolved during that time. But what hasn't changed is the glamour, the elegance, and the joie de vivre which is still a cornerstone of this two-week-long festival."