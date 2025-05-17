Jennifer Lawrence wears bold gown for first red carpet appearance since birth of second baby

Jennifer Lawrence hit the red carpet in a stunning backless white gown on Saturday May 17 – her first carpet since she gave birth to her second child.

The Oscar-winning actress was joined by her co-star Robert Pattinson for the premiere of their new movie Die, My Love at the Cannes Film Festival, and the two were in high spirits.

© WireImage Jennifer attends the Die My Love red carpet in Cannes

Bridal inspiration

Jennifer's gorgeous strapless white gown featured a tiered skirt and ruched bodice forming a fabric fan across her neckline, and she accessorized with simple black heels and diamond earrings.

To let the dress shine, she wore her hair slicked back in a ballerina bun and added a dramatic red lip color and a smokey eyeshadow.

© Getty Images Jennifer wore the gorgeous bridal-inspired gown

Die, My Love

Die, My Love is an adaptation of the 2017 novel of the same name by Ariana Harwicz. It tells the story of a new mother, played by Jennifer, who develops postpartum depression and enters psychosis as her marriage begins to breakdown.

© WireImage Robert was quick to help Jennifer with her dress

LaKeith Stanfield, Sissy Spacek and Nick Nolte all also star, and We Need to Talk About Kevin director Lynne Ramsay is behind the camera.

Mother of two​​​​

Jennifer never confirmed the birth of her baby, but in March The Silver Linings Playbook star looked effortlessly stylish as she was seen out and about in New York City with her husband Cooke Maroney.

© WireImage Jennifer was joined by her co-star Robert Pattinson

Jennifer and Cooke are already proud parents to son, Cy, now three, who was born in February 2022.

Her pregnancy was first confirmed by her representative in an article for Vogue in October 2024.

© Getty Jennifer and Cooke, in 2023, are parents to two

Jennifer has kept her family life mostly private; the Kentucky-born actress and Cooke tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Newport, Rhode Island’s historic Belcourt Mansion in 2019.

Motherhood nerves

The star previously shared that during her first pregnancy the invasion of privacy she experienced from paparazzi left her "so nervous".

"I was getting paparazzi'd, and I was just like, "How the [expletive] am I not going to lose it on these guys when they're taking a picture of my baby?,'" she said, revealing that once she gave birth, she realized that her energy "is more important to him than anything else".

"So if he feels that I'm anxious before I leave the house, or I'm angry when we're outside, that's going to impact him. So [having a baby has] actually done the opposite, where I've gotten a little bit more zen and a little bit more relaxed with getting photographed, because I don't have a choice."