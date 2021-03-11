Tara Reid shares childhood photo and she looks so different The star shared some snaps from her early acting days

Tara Reid has shared an epic throwback picture to one of her first acting roles, and fans could not believe how different the star looked.

The actress shared some scenes from 1987 horror film A Return to Salem's Lot, when she would've been eleven years old.

Tara looked unrecognisable as she sported curls instead of her usual straight blonde hair.

"Throwback to when I played Amanda in A Return to Salem's Lot the @stephenkingofficialpage book adaptation," the star captioned her post.

Fans adored the throwback pictures, with one fan complimenting the star's hair: "Awwww Tara you look so adorable with your curly hair."

"What?? Baby Tara!" added another fan, while a third wrote: "Awww look at baby Tara, such a little cutie."

Tara looked so different with curly hair

Another adoring fan posted: "Look how cute you are!! Xx," with a separate fan posting: "That is the cutest nose!"

"You HAD the best glow up," one fan wrote to the 45-year-old actress.

This wasn't Tara's only throwback, as earlier this month the American Pie star shared a snap from when she was in her twenties next to a more recent photo.

"How it starts Vs how it's going," the actress captioned this post.

Fans were quick to flood the comments section with numerous compliments, with one writing: "Aging gracefully," alongside a string of flame emojis.

Fans complimented how the star had aged

"Gorgeous as ever Tara," wrote another doting fan, while another added: "You're looking good Tara! Wishing I aged so gracefully… I'm a little jelly."

One fan noted: "You look wonderful Tara and are getting better with age" and another said that she was "aging like wine."

Many other fans posted about how the star looked "beautiful" or "amazing" in both of the shots that she shared.

