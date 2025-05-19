Exclusive: Benedict Cumberbatch issues update on surprise injury during Cannes Film Festival 2025

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Benedict Cumberbatch issues update on surprise injury during Cannes Film Festival 2025 - exclusive
The Sherlock actor chatted to HELLO! at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival

6 minutes ago
Benedict Cumberbatch sparked a major reaction from fans on Sunday evening when he stepped out on the red carpet with his arm in a sling. 

Joined by his castmates from Wes Anderson's The Phonecian Scheme at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, the Sherlock actor, 48, donned a black sling, matching his slick all-black suit, as he walked the famous red steps with his beautiful wife Sophie Hunter.

Benedict donned a slick black sling on Monday night © Getty Images
Following the premiere, which garnered a seven-and-a-half-minute standing ovation, Benedict  Benedict briefly caught up with HELLO! after the press conference for the film. 

When asked how his arm is doing, he said: "It's alright, it's not quite... but it's alright!" before pausing to take selfies with delighted fans.

Benedict donned a stylish sling, in-keeping with the theme of his outfit © Getty Images
As for how he's finding this year's festival, he said he's having a "very nice time." Unlike his slick black sling last night, Benedict opted for a patterned one on Monday, perfectly matching his chic grey and brown ensemble.

The mini red carpet on Monday also saw UK comedian Richard Ayoade, Michael Cera, and Wes Anderson himself head into the conference. 

One star who definitely didn't go unnoticed was Kate Winslet's lookalike daughter Mia Threapleton, who was the image of her beautiful mum as she stepped out alongside her castmates.

Benedict was pictured alongside Wes Anderson and Richard Ayoade© Getty Images
The 24-year-old actress stopped to pose for selfies and was incredibly generous with her time, beaming from ear to ear and waving to the cheering crowds.

For the occasion, Mia wore a strapless black dress which featured a structured corset top and and calf-length skirt featuring an elegant split at the back. 

A photo of Kate Winslet's daughter Mia wearing a black strapless dress© Mike Marsland/WireImage
As for her shoes, Mia slipped on a pair of seriously on-trend heels and slicked her blonde tresses up into an updo. 

