Exclusive: Benedict Cumberbatch issues update on surprise injury during Cannes Film Festival 2025

Benedict Cumberbatch sparked a major reaction from fans on Sunday evening when he stepped out on the red carpet with his arm in a sling.

Joined by his castmates from Wes Anderson's The Phonecian Scheme at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, the Sherlock actor, 48, donned a black sling, matching his slick all-black suit, as he walked the famous red steps with his beautiful wife Sophie Hunter.

© Getty Images Benedict donned a slick black sling on Monday night

Following the premiere, which garnered a seven-and-a-half-minute standing ovation, Benedict Benedict briefly caught up with HELLO! after the press conference for the film.

When asked how his arm is doing, he said: "It's alright, it's not quite... but it's alright!" before pausing to take selfies with delighted fans.

© Getty Images Benedict donned a stylish sling, in-keeping with the theme of his outfit

As for how he's finding this year's festival, he said he's having a "very nice time." Unlike his slick black sling last night, Benedict opted for a patterned one on Monday, perfectly matching his chic grey and brown ensemble.

Fellow A-listers

The mini red carpet on Monday also saw UK comedian Richard Ayoade, Michael Cera, and Wes Anderson himself head into the conference.

One star who definitely didn't go unnoticed was Kate Winslet's lookalike daughter Mia Threapleton, who was the image of her beautiful mum as she stepped out alongside her castmates.

© Getty Images Benedict was pictured alongside Wes Anderson and Richard Ayoade

The 24-year-old actress stopped to pose for selfies and was incredibly generous with her time, beaming from ear to ear and waving to the cheering crowds.

For the occasion, Mia wore a strapless black dress which featured a structured corset top and and calf-length skirt featuring an elegant split at the back.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Mia looked beautiful, donning a black strapless dress and slick up-do

As for her shoes, Mia slipped on a pair of seriously on-trend heels and slicked her blonde tresses up into an updo.