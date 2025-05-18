Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Highlights from the Cannes Film Festival day 6: Nicole Kidman's return to Zoey Deutch's Marilyn Monroe moment
Zoey Deutch, Nicole Kidman and Robert Pattinson at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival© Getty Images

Wes Anderson's The Phoenician Scheme is among Sunday's biggest premieres at Cannes

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
It's day six of the 78th Cannes Film Festival, and the stars continue to light up the coast of France for a variety of film premieres, photocalls and conferences.

Riding high off of premieres on Saturday, the likes of My Mom Jayne, Nouvelle Vogue and Die, My Love gathered its stars for photoshoots at the famed Palais des Festivals.

Also making an appearance was Nicole Kidman at the Kering Women in Motion talks, plus the cast of Wes Anderson's The Phoenician Scheme for its big opening night.

Here are some of the best highlights from day six of the Cannes Film Festival in photos…

Nicole Kidman during her Kering Women in Motion Talk at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Majestic Hotel on May 18, 2025 in Cannes, France© Getty Images

Nicole Kidman for Kering

Nicole Kidman attended the Kering Women in Motion talks ahead of the glitzy award ceremony later in the night, her first appearance at the festival in eight years

Zoey Deutch during the "Nouvelle Vague" (New Wave) photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2025 in Cannes, France© Getty Images

Zoey Deutch caught in a moment

At the photocall for Nouvelle Vogue, Zoey Deutch arrived in a resort-ready sundress with a skirt that blew about in the wind in a picture perfect moment

Alexander Skarsgard poses during the "Pillion" photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2025 in Cannes, France© Getty Images

Alexander Skarsgård smolders

Alexander Skarsgård wearing a muscle tee and skintight leather pants to the Pillion photocall keeps alive the claim that this year's Cannes has become the playground for hunks like Pedro Pascal and Robert Pattinson. And speaking of...

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson at a photocall for Die My Love, at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. Picture date: Sunday May 18, 2025© Getty Images

Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence

Fresh off a surprise outfit change at the premiere, Jennifer Lawrence and her co-star Robert step out once again in casually chic fashion for the Die, My Love photocall and press conference

US actress and singer Sissy Spacek poses during a photocall for the film 'Die, My Love' at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 18, 2025© Getty Images

Sissy Spacek's return to Cannes

Sissy Spacek makes her return to the Cannes Film Festival for the first time in decades, joining her Die, My Love co-stars 

Mariska Hargitay during the "My Mom Jayne: A Film By Mariska Hargitay" photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2025 in Cannes, France© Getty Images

Mariska Hargitay returns

After receiving rave reviews for her emotional documentary My Mom Jayne's premiere, Mariska Hargitay returned in a bouncy polka dot pantsuit for the photocall

Santiago Enrique Baston, Eva Longoria and JosÃ© Antonio Baston are seen at Hotel Martinez during day six of the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2025 in Cannes, France© Getty Images

Family outing

Ahead of the night's big premiere for The Phoenician Scheme, Eva Longoria was captured walking to the festival with her husband José Bastón and their son Santiago

Roman Coppola, Richard Ayoade, Michael Cera, Benicio del Toro, Riz Ahmed, Rachida Dati, Alexandre Desplat, Rupert Friend, Wes Anderson, Mia Threapleton, Jeffrey Wright, Benedict Cumberbatch, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Antonia Desplat and Bill Murray attend the "The Phoenician Scheme" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2025 in Cannes, France.© Getty Images

The Phoenician Scheme

The stars aligned for the grand premiere of Wes Anderson's The Phoenician Scheme, with cast members Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton, Bill Murray, Michael Cera, Riz Ahmed, Jeffrey Wright, Benedict Cumberbatch and others present, plus Eva, Julianne Moore, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Shia LaBeouf among famous attendees

Stella Maxwell attends the "The Phoenician Scheme" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2025 in Cannes, France© Getty Images

Breaking the rules

Stella Maxwell's daring black gown for the premiere quickly broke the two central new dress code rules at Cannes in style, with its nude black lace fabric and sweeping train

Halle Berry attends the "The Phoenician Scheme" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2025 in Cannes, France© Getty Images

Halle Berry

Cannes jury member Halle Berry opted for a classic take on a cropped shirt and wide-legged pants in a white and floral pattern

