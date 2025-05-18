It's day six of the 78th Cannes Film Festival, and the stars continue to light up the coast of France for a variety of film premieres, photocalls and conferences.
Riding high off of premieres on Saturday, the likes of My Mom Jayne, Nouvelle Vogue and Die, My Love gathered its stars for photoshoots at the famed Palais des Festivals.
Also making an appearance was Nicole Kidman at the Kering Women in Motion talks, plus the cast of Wes Anderson's The Phoenician Scheme for its big opening night.
Here are some of the best highlights from day six of the Cannes Film Festival in photos…
Nicole Kidman for Kering
Nicole Kidman attended the Kering Women in Motion talks ahead of the glitzy award ceremony later in the night, her first appearance at the festival in eight years
Zoey Deutch caught in a moment
At the photocall for Nouvelle Vogue, Zoey Deutch arrived in a resort-ready sundress with a skirt that blew about in the wind in a picture perfect moment
Alexander Skarsgård smolders
Alexander Skarsgård wearing a muscle tee and skintight leather pants to the Pillion photocall keeps alive the claim that this year's Cannes has become the playground for hunks like Pedro Pascal and Robert Pattinson. And speaking of...
Ahead of the night's big premiere for The Phoenician Scheme, Eva Longoria was captured walking to the festival with her husband José Bastón and their son Santiago
The Phoenician Scheme
The stars aligned for the grand premiere of Wes Anderson's The Phoenician Scheme, with cast members Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton, Bill Murray, Michael Cera, Riz Ahmed, Jeffrey Wright, Benedict Cumberbatch and others present, plus Eva, Julianne Moore, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Shia LaBeouf among famous attendees