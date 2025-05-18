It's day six of the 78th Cannes Film Festival, and the stars continue to light up the coast of France for a variety of film premieres, photocalls and conferences.

Riding high off of premieres on Saturday, the likes of My Mom Jayne, Nouvelle Vogue and Die, My Love gathered its stars for photoshoots at the famed Palais des Festivals.

Also making an appearance was Nicole Kidman at the Kering Women in Motion talks, plus the cast of Wes Anderson's The Phoenician Scheme for its big opening night.

Here are some of the best highlights from day six of the Cannes Film Festival in photos…

© Getty Images Nicole Kidman for Kering Nicole Kidman attended the Kering Women in Motion talks ahead of the glitzy award ceremony later in the night, her first appearance at the festival in eight years

© Getty Images Zoey Deutch caught in a moment At the photocall for Nouvelle Vogue, Zoey Deutch arrived in a resort-ready sundress with a skirt that blew about in the wind in a picture perfect moment

© Getty Images Alexander Skarsgård smolders Alexander Skarsgård wearing a muscle tee and skintight leather pants to the Pillion photocall keeps alive the claim that this year's Cannes has become the playground for hunks like Pedro Pascal and Robert Pattinson. And speaking of...

© Getty Images Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence Fresh off a surprise outfit change at the premiere, Jennifer Lawrence and her co-star Robert step out once again in casually chic fashion for the Die, My Love photocall and press conference

© Getty Images Sissy Spacek's return to Cannes Sissy Spacek makes her return to the Cannes Film Festival for the first time in decades, joining her Die, My Love co-stars

© Getty Images Mariska Hargitay returns After receiving rave reviews for her emotional documentary My Mom Jayne's premiere, Mariska Hargitay returned in a bouncy polka dot pantsuit for the photocall

© Getty Images Family outing Ahead of the night's big premiere for The Phoenician Scheme, Eva Longoria was captured walking to the festival with her husband José Bastón and their son Santiago

© Getty Images The Phoenician Scheme The stars aligned for the grand premiere of Wes Anderson's The Phoenician Scheme, with cast members Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton, Bill Murray, Michael Cera, Riz Ahmed, Jeffrey Wright, Benedict Cumberbatch and others present, plus Eva, Julianne Moore, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Shia LaBeouf among famous attendees

© Getty Images Breaking the rules Stella Maxwell's daring black gown for the premiere quickly broke the two central new dress code rules at Cannes in style, with its nude black lace fabric and sweeping train

© Getty Images Halle Berry Cannes jury member Halle Berry opted for a classic take on a cropped shirt and wide-legged pants in a white and floral pattern