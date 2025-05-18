Exclusive: Rupert Everett as you've never seen him before in striking photos for new period film 

Rupert Everett is arguably one of the most versatile actors of his generation and no doubt his performance in his upcoming period film Madfabulous will be no exception.

HELLO! is currently on the ground at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival where we caught up with the creators of the exciting new movie at the famous, Carlton Hotel, situated at the heart of La Croisette.

The glittering film tells the story of Henry Paget, the First Marquess of Anglesea. Rupert takes on the role of, Gelert, Henry's loyal butler. See the exclusive new photo Rupert portraying the role below.

Rupert Everett plays Henry Paget's loyal butler Gelert

Writer of the film, Anglsea-born Lisa Baker told HELLO!: "Rupert is everything you want him to be.

"In the spirit of you meet your heroes and he's other-worldly, and gives a beautiful performance. It will break your heart."

Lisa also revealed it was the incredible story behind Gelert's name - which is inspired by a fascinating 13th Century cautionary tale - that motivated the actor to be part of the project.

According to Lisa, Rupert said: "If my character can tell the tale of Gelert in the film, I'd love to do this part."

The story of Gelert tells of a loyal dog wrongly killed by his master, Prince Llywelyn, who discovers too late that Gelert had actually saved his child from a wolf.

© Simon Ridgway Callum Scott Howells is playing the ever-eccentric Henry Paget

Lisa added: "This is what Rupert loved about it and with that spirit he came and he said, I want to be the one who keeps the wolves from the door for Henry.

"I think it's a wonderful showcase of his talent because he breaks your heart and at the end of the film you'll understand why it's so named and it's all down to these kind of mad characters."

The leading man

Leading the cast is, Callum Scott Howells as Henry Paget, and according to Lisa, he was the perfect fit for the eccentric role, having previously portrayed the Emcee in the West End production of Cabaret.

Lisa told HELLO!: "He embodies the spirit of Henry Paget in a way that is going to follow him forever. He'll make you laugh, he'll make you cry, he looks like Freddie Mercury and he can dance. He will woo you and seduce you in a way you'll never forget."

© James_Stack The movie also stars Derry Girls' Sibohan McSweeney

She added: "He felt very special to us because he's Welsh and he has a very enigmatic quality and his eyes make you lose yourself in his eyes and you believe whatever his intent."

The character of Henry is a man wildly ahead of his time. As Lisa describes him: "He dressed as his favourite queen, kept his mustache on, converted his chapel into the Gaiety Theater, hosted parties, lavish parties dressed in jewels, and staged Oscar Wilde's plays while Oscar Wilde was in jail, and they were banned.:

© Simon Ridgway The project sounds like it will make for an incredible watch

"So he created all sorts of ripples in society behaving not according to the laws and rules of the day, but according to his impulses."

Other stars in the cast include Derry Girls' Siobhán McSweeney and Bridgerton's Ruby Stokes.

The Cannes of it all

The team is in Cannes with director Celyn Jones promoting the film which has been selected as a forthcoming British film highlight in the Cannes GREAT8, a showcase funded and produced by the BFI and British Council with support from the GREAT Britain & Northern Ireland campaign, BBC Film and Film4.

© Getty Images for DaVinci Film Fe HELLO! caught up with the creative team at the Carlton Hotel in Cannes on Friday

Cannes veteran and executive producer Nicola Pearcey, said: "Celyn Jones has done a stunning job in directing Madfabulous. Our cast performances are an embarrassment of riches and as dazzling as the jewels around his neck. We cannot wait for audiences to see the fabulous cast in Madfabulous."