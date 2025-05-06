Rihanna breaks silence on 'overwhelming' third pregnancy with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna has broken her silence on her third pregnancy after debuting her baby bump at the 2025 Met Gala.

The singer showed off a hint of her growing stomach while exiting the Carlyle Hotel in New York City before she revealed it in all its glory at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Her baby bump was on full display in a Marc Jacobs outfit that consisted of a gray bustier with a floor-sweeping black skirt and a cropped tuxedo jacket.

Speaking about her pregnancy, Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight: "I'm good, shockingly feeling okay, and not too overwhelmed at the moment."

© WWD via Getty Images Rihanna showed a hint of her baby bump ahead of the Met Gala

She added: "At first, I was kind of like, tired, but I'm excited."

Her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, shared his gratitude over their growing family while speaking to reporters on this year's blue carpet.

"It feels amazing… I'm glad everybody's happy for us because we're definitely happy," he said.

© John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock Rihanna debuted her baby bump at the 2025 Met Gala

"Honestly, it's a blessing because you know how some people in other situations at times can be envious of other people," he added. "But we've been seeing love for the most part, and we appreciate that. Love is love."

Family life

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are already parents to two sons, RZA, almost three, and Riot, 21 months.

© John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock Rihanna is pregnant with her third child

Rihanna has hinted that she is hopeful of having a baby girl, but admitted she can see another son in the future.

In December 2023, she was asked by E! News at her FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty collab event if there's anything she can't do, to which she jokily responded: "So far, have daughters."

During an interview with British Vogue following her second pregnancy reveal during her Super Bowl Halftime Show in February 2023, Rihanna expressed her hopes for more children.

© John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock Rihanna has expressed her desire for a baby girl

"Listen, I'm down for whatever," she said. "My wish would be I would like to have more kids, but whatever God wants for me, I'm here. I'm open [to whatever baby sex next]. Girl, boy. Whatever."

Speaking about motherhood to Access Hollywood in December, Rihanna admitted she didn't think about what her family would be like before she became a mom.

"You don't have an idea," she said. "You just hope, 'I can have kids one day and I hope I can have them in love, and I hope that I can be a part of a family that breaks generational curses and moves forward and does new things and raises our kids better than we were raised and all the beautiful things.' And it's happening, and I can't believe it."

© GC Images Rihanna has found the perfect partner in A$AP Rocky

Rihanna previously admitted that she has found her perfect partner in A$AP Rocky.

"The only thing that I knew I wanted, or that I could imagine, was motherhood," she told Interview magazine. "I didn't know how it would come, but it is the best part of my journey so far. Everything else was a surprise."

© Instagram Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are already parents to two sons

She added: "In previous relationships, I tried and tried and tried my best, and you still feel like it's not enough.

"So, when someone sees you completely, and believes in you, and thinks you're worthy of being the mother of their kids, it's a great feeling. I felt the same about him. I knew he would be a great dad."