Rihanna reveals third pregnancy with partner A$AP Rocky ahead of Met Gala appearance

Rihanna revealed that she is pregnant with her third child ahead of the 2025 Met Gala, with her partner, A$AP Rocky, acting as a co-chair of fashion's biggest night.

The "Umbrella" singer stepped out of the Carlyle Hotel in New York City ahead of the Met Ball, wearing a fitted two-piece look that showcased her growing baby bump.

Baby on board

© WWD via Getty Images Rihanna debuted her third pregnancy ahead of the Met Gala

The mother of two's blue-gray outfit featured a long-sleeved ribbed shirt and a matching skirt that fell to her knees, with matching ribbed knee-high socks and gray pumps. She wore a black hat and carried a fur throw as she stunned the gathered crowd with her incredible announcement.

Rihanna shares her sons RZA, two, and Riot, one, with the rapper, and had been pregnant with her youngest at the Met Gala in 2023. At the time, she donned a hooded Valentino gown covered in large fabric flowers, with a full skirt over her growing bump and eye-catching sunglasses.

Fashion's favorite couple have been together for more than five years, and hinted in June 2024 that they could welcome another child into their growing brood in the coming months.

© WWD via Getty Images The singer wore a blue-gray two-piece outfit as she showcased her growing bump

The business mogul revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she hoped to give birth to a baby girl next, since she still wasn't a "girl mom."

"You know what, I hope so. I do," she said at the time. "I'm not pregnant, if that's what you're asking."

Rihanna doubled down on this sentiment in an interview with E! News in December, sharing that she hoped to welcome a daughter next. "I'm batting at 75 per cent for a boy next time. So, we'll just keep our fingers crossed," she quipped.

Best Dressed Met Gala

Rihanna's journey to motherhood

© Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag The couple have been together for over five years

She previously spoke to Interview magazine about her motherhood journey, and shared that she had found the perfect partner in Rocky.

"The only thing that I knew I wanted, or that I could imagine, was motherhood. I didn't know how it would come, but it is the best part of my journey so far. Everything else was a surprise," she revealed.

She added: "In previous relationships, I tried and tried and tried my best, and you still feel like it's not enough."

© GC Images The Fenty founder nailed maternity chic during her second pregnancy

"So when someone sees you completely, and believes in you, and thinks you're worthy of being the mother of their kids, it's a great feeling. I felt the same about him. I knew he would be a great dad."

The couple had been friends for years before their relationship turned romantic ahead of a 2020 music collaboration.

Ever the performer, Rihanna debuted her first baby bump on a walk through New York City in 2022, revamping maternity style altogether in the process. She announced her second pregnancy during her 2023 Super Bowl Half Time show.

