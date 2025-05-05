Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rihanna reveals third pregnancy with partner A$AP Rocky ahead of Met Gala appearance
Subscribe
Rihanna reveals third pregnancy with partner A$AP Rocky ahead of Met Gala appearance
Rihanna ASAP Rocky met gala 2023© FilmMagic

Rihanna reveals third pregnancy with partner A$AP Rocky ahead of Met Gala appearance

The 37-year-old shares sons RZA and Riot with the rapper

Faye James
Senior Editor
4 minutes ago
Share this:

Rihanna revealed that she is pregnant with her third child ahead of the 2025 Met Gala, with her partner, A$AP Rocky, acting as a co-chair of fashion's biggest night.

The "Umbrella" singer stepped out of the Carlyle Hotel in New York City ahead of the Met Ball, wearing a fitted two-piece look that showcased her growing baby bump.

Baby on board

Rihanna with baby bump on red carpet© WWD via Getty Images
Rihanna debuted her third pregnancy ahead of the Met Gala

The mother of two's blue-gray outfit featured a long-sleeved ribbed shirt and a matching skirt that fell to her knees, with matching ribbed knee-high socks and gray pumps. She wore a black hat and carried a fur throw as she stunned the gathered crowd with her incredible announcement. 

Rihanna shares her sons RZA, two, and Riot, one, with the rapper, and had been pregnant with her youngest at the Met Gala in 2023. At the time, she donned a hooded Valentino gown covered in large fabric flowers, with a full skirt over her growing bump and eye-catching sunglasses. 

Fashion's favorite couple have been together for more than five years, and hinted in June 2024 that they could welcome another child into their growing brood in the coming months. 

Rihanna with baby bump on red carpet© WWD via Getty Images
The singer wore a blue-gray two-piece outfit as she showcased her growing bump

The business mogul revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she hoped to give birth to a baby girl next, since she still wasn't a "girl mom." 

"You know what, I hope so. I do," she said at the time. "I'm not pregnant, if that's what you're asking."

Rihanna doubled down on this sentiment in an interview with E! News in December, sharing that she hoped to welcome a daughter next. "I'm batting at 75 per cent for a boy next time. So, we'll just keep our fingers crossed," she quipped. 

Best Dressed Met Gala

Rihanna's journey to motherhood

The couple have been together for over five years© Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag
The couple have been together for over five years

She previously spoke to Interview magazine about her motherhood journey, and shared that she had found the perfect partner in Rocky.

"The only thing that I knew I wanted, or that I could imagine, was motherhood. I didn't know how it would come, but it is the best part of my journey so far. Everything else was a surprise," she revealed. 

She added: "In previous relationships, I tried and tried and tried my best, and you still feel like it's not enough."

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky at met gala © GC Images
The Fenty founder nailed maternity chic during her second pregnancy

"So when someone sees you completely, and believes in you, and thinks you're worthy of being the mother of their kids, it's a great feeling. I felt the same about him. I knew he would be a great dad." 

The couple had been friends for years before their relationship turned romantic ahead of a 2020 music collaboration. 

Ever the performer, Rihanna debuted her first baby bump on a walk through New York City in 2022, revamping maternity style altogether in the processShe announced her second pregnancy during her 2023 Super Bowl Half Time show. 

 To see inside Rihanna's life as a mom of two, watch below...

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Rihanna's baby son distracts her as she tries to work out

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More