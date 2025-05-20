Madonna's twins display impressive athleticism in snapshot of family life

While Madonna may be an international superstar, when it comes to her children, she’s just a proud soccer mom, cheering them on from the sidelines.

The 66-year-old supported her twin daughters, Stella and Estere, at their soccer game on Monday. Madonna took to Instagram to gush over the pair's win with a sweet family photo.

The snap captured the doting mom of six posing in between her twins on the sidelines. Madonna looked like the ultimate soccer mom in a white tank top adorned with the slogan 'MOTHER' in black and a pair of white linen trousers. The star accessorized with a stylish Gucci bucket hat, a pair of oversized black sunglasses, and a stack of gold necklaces.

The 12-year-olds smiled for the camera in matching white football jerseys and black Adidas shorts embossed with their soccer team's logo emblem. The pair looked so grown up as they stood tall next to their mom with matching braided hair.

On top of the Instagram Story, Madonna penned: "So proud of my girls!!"

Madonna was joined on the sidelines by her 19-year-old son, David Banda, and her boyfriend, Akeem Morris. The singer shared more photos from her daughter’s game, including action shots from the pitch and a playful snap of herself pretending to smoke a straw.

Madonna's children

The hitmaker welcomed her eldest child, Lourdes Leon, in 1996 with her then-boyfriend, Carlos Leon. She then tied the knot to director Guy Ritchie and gave birth to their son, Rocco, in 2000.

Madonna adopted her third child, David, from Malawi in 2008, and her daughter, Mercy, a year later. Stella and Estere were born in Malawi in 2012 and adopted by the singer in 2017.

"It's like they were always here," the singer told People. "It didn't take long for them to get acclimated."

"And they've learned, in time, that I'm their mother and nothing is going to change that," she shared.

The singer opened up to Vanity Fair about motherhood and raising her children alone. She shared that it "has been the most difficult and the hardest battle". "Today I am still struggling to understand how to be a mother and do my job," she explained.

"Because, whoever you are, having children and raising them is a work of art," she continued. "And no one gives you a manual. You have to learn from mistakes. It is a profession that requires a lot of time. And it is exhausting because there is never rest."

Madonna's family album

