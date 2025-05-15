Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon exposes model physique in sultry red outfit

Lourdes Leon isn't one to shy away from the limelight, and she made sure all attention was on her when she took to the stage on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old performed at The Box in Manhattan, NYC, and looked striking in an all-red ensemble that exposed her bare stomach.

Lourdes rocked a red bralette underneath a matching cardigan and a low-rise maxi skirt as she sang alongside a troupe of racy dancers.

The singer has admitted in the past that she relies "heavily on my body as a means of expression", which is evident by her style choices, sensual stage presence, and work as a model.

© Deonté Lee/BFA.com/Shutterstock Lourdes exposed her stomach in her red bralette

The eldest of Madonna's six children, Lourdes, has followed in her mother's footsteps and is paving a career as a singer.

She has no interest in performing for "clicks" and has vowed to keep her art authentic, telling i-D magazine: "I think there's a way that people are taught to be – especially people in the public eye and so media trained – that is made only for views and clicks.

"It's basically watered a lot of the arts down. I don't want to ever do that to my work. I care about responding to the people I respect, my peers, who are connected to a collective consciousness, a soul."

© Deonté Lee/BFA.com/Shutterstock Lourdes looked beautiful in her sultry red outfit

Madonna is incredibly proud of her daughter, who has performed at the Brava Madrid Music Festival and Parklife in Manchester.

In March, she took to the stage at Night Club 101 in New York to debut her new music to a cheering crowd. Madonna, who was sitting in the audience, couldn't have been prouder of her daughter's big moment.

"Little star @lourdesleon," Madonna captioned an Instagram photo of the songstress mid-performance. "Can't wait for everyone to hear your new music!!! So proud of you."

© Deonté Lee/BFA.com/Shutterstock Lourdes performed at The Box in Manhattan

Career

Speaking about her career in a past interview with close family friend Debi Mazar for Interview Magazine, Lourdes said: "Financially, modeling is a smart decision.

"I enjoy being very hands-on with the campaigns I do so that I'm not just modeling, per se. I dance, I have a very specific sense of style, and I'm interested in aesthetics, so I like to incorporate all those parts of myself into my projects."

© Getty Images Lourdes isn't shy about expressing herself

Madonna shares Lourdes with ex-boyfriend Carlos Leon and has a son, Rocco, with ex-husband Guy Ritchie. The star went on to adopt children David, Mercy, and twins Esther and Stella.

While the singer is quite private about her personal life, she previously opened up about her relationship with her children and revealed her pride for Lourdes, whom she described as "insanely talented".

© Instagram Lourdes is the eldest of Madonna's six children

She told Vogue: "I'm green with envy because she's incredible at everything she does – she's an incredible dancer, she's a great actress, she plays the piano beautifully, she's way better than me in the talent department."

Madonna added: "But does she have the same drive that I have? No. But she also has a mother, and I didn't.

"She grew up with money, and I didn't. So, everything is going to be different. But what can I do? I can't fixate on it. I just have to do my best."