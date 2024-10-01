Meet Madonna's boyfriend Akeem Morris — everything you need to know about the 28-year-old soccer player

Keen-eyed Madonna fans may have spotted a new member of her entourage that she's looked particularly close to, as she has shared photos from her summer. The handsome young man is Akeem Morris, reportedly the singer's new boyfriend, aged 28 years old.

They seem to be getting serious, as Akeem accompanied Madonna to Italy where her family celebrated a number of special occasions — it wasn't just the singer's 66th birthday, but her son Rocco's 24th birthday.

But who is Madonna's 28-year-old boyfriend? Here's all you need to know.

Humble beginnings

© @madonna Instagram Madonna and Akeem in the Vatican Museum

Akeem hails from Spanish Town, Jamaica, born on May 2, 1996. Between 2014 and 2018, he attended Stony Brook University, achieving a bachelor's degree in political science and government, according to LinkedIn. Nowadays, he lives in New York City

Meeting Madonna

© Instagram Madonna gets cozy with her date

While little is known about Madonna's relationship with Akeem, they were first photographed together in 2022 when he modeled in a photoshoot with her for Paper Magazine. This year, the couple have been inseparable as she frequently shares photos of him.

Soccer star

The 28-year-old reportedly plays soccer for the team Oyster Bay United.

Outside of his career in the sport, he seems to support the British team Chelsea FC, as he took his 66-year-old girlfriend to see the team play at their Stamford Bridge stadium.

WATCH: Meet Madonna's six children

Madonna could be seen curled up next to him as they watched the team play against Brighton & Hove Albion FC. Clearly not looking to be spotted, she donned a black leather jacket and sunglasses as she attended the game.

His ex-girlfriend

Akeem's ex-girlfriend Reagan Rice was certainly shocked when she saw he was dating Madonna, going viral on TikTok about it. She shared a video captioned: "Put a finger down if your boyfriend of 3 years is now dating Madonna." The video got over eight million views, as she shared photos of herself with the 28-year-old as proof of their relationship.

Since then, Reagan has opened up about their relationship, after the former couple split in September 2023. She told People: "I don't think he's a bad person. I do have so much love for him. He was a great partner to me for the time we were together, so no ill will towards him whatsoever."

Madonna's previous love interests

© Laura Luongo Sean Penn and Madonna in 1987

The "Lucky Star" singer has had a storied love life. From Jean-Michel Basquiat and Sean Penn to Guy Ritchie, Warren Beatty and Michael Jackson — Madonna has dated a number of A-Listers. The singer's previous boyfriend, boxing trainer Josh Popper, was 29 years old when they dated.