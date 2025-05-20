David Beckham's 5-word family confession to King Charles revealed by lip reader

Former England captain David Beckham met with King Charles and Queen Camilla on Monday evening at the opening of the highly anticipated Chelsea Flower Show.

The trio were seen chatting and smiling in front of the splendid Highgrove stand alongside an array of additional guests, including broadcaster and horticulturist, Alan Titchmarsh.

During their reunion, David, who recently celebrated his milestone 50th birthday, appeared to make a remark about receiving a 'gift' from the royal couple, while also sharing a rare family insight.

Lip reader Nicola Hickling tells HELLO! that Queen Camilla said: "Nice to see you again, I'm glad you got the roses," which may have been a reference to "The King's Rose" which David had secured to the lapel of his blazer.

The pair appeared in high spirits as they caught up

When Camilla gestured towards the pink bloom, David said: "It's so beautiful, beautiful congratulations, it's beautiful, it's beautiful."

According to Nicola, David also appeared to reminisce about his big day, saying: "It was a busy weekend - we took photos, lots of photos. It was a busy weekend; it was good for me."

The monarch spoke to David Beckham at the Highgrove stand

He added: "I know yes, it was good for us as a family, yes."

Elsewhere, David was seen chatting to the monarch about a 'gift' sent to him by the royal couple. Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Nicola tells HELLO! that Charles said: "Did you have a good birthday? You got it, didn't you?" to which the father-of-four replied: "It was incredible, I enjoyed it, it was very kind."

David and King Charles were last seen together in February as they attended a special dinner at Highgrove House

Charles seemingly then said: "Not at all you're absolutely welcome at any time", which prompted David to say: "Oh my goodness, I'm glad it's over now."

The Beckham 'family feud'

David's family remark comes amid reports of an ongoing feud within the Beckham family. Numerous publications have reported that there's been a growing rift between power couple David and Victoria, and their eldest son, Brooklyn, who lives across the pond with his actress wife, Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn and Transformers actress Nicola tied the knot in 2022

Reports reached a fever pitch when Brooklyn was a no-show at several key family outings, including fashion designer Victoria's fashion show, and David's recent birthday celebrations.

Victoria and David also chose not to post on Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding anniversary – a move which seemed at odds with the Beckham tradition of publicly posting on huge family milestones.