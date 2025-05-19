Best photos from Chelsea Flower Show 2025 - including Penny Lancaster's youthful new look

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show is undoubtedly the highlight in the gardening calendar.

Since its genesis in 1912, the botanical extravaganza has brought the best in show gardens and showstopping floral displays to London's leafy enclave, Chelsea.

Each year, a galaxy of famous faces, keen gardeners and members of the British royal family flock to the show for a slice of horticultural heaven. As this year's show gets underway, join HELLO! as we take a look at the celebrity and royal arrivals on Day one…

© Getty Images Penny Lancaster Loose Women star Penny Lancaster was the epitome of elegance in a blue floral midi dress complete with a ruffled hemline. She wore her honeyed locks in beachy waves and rounded off her look with a white lace blazer and some chic block heels.

© Getty Images Amanda Holden

BGT judge Amanda Holden turned heads in a pink and white chevron maxi skirt and a matching cropped top. The TV star carried a boxy leather bag and ramped up the glamour with some glittering hoop earrings, stacks of bracelets and a gold necklace.



© Getty Images Natalie Rushdie

Jazz singer Natalie Rushdie looked picture-perfect in a whimsical Rococo-inspired A-line dress from Alice + Olivia, complete with a flattering bustier and a large bucolic print featuring a garden in full bloom. Elevating her look, Natalie paired her frock with a knotted straw hat topped with a pastel pink bow.

© Getty Images Mary Berry and Arit Anderson

The unofficial queen of baking, Mary Berry, looked splendid rocking a blush pink wrap dress peppered with dazzling crystals and a pretty daisy print. She was joined by garden designer and writer, Arit Anderson, who opted for a bold, printed midi dress splashed with apple green, crimson and apricot.

© Getty Images Myleene Klass

Singer and presenter Myleene Klass had us swooning in a painterly floral dress in shades of lime green, butter yellow and baby pink. Designed for warm weather, her frock also featured romantic ruffles and a thigh-high split. As for accessories, the former Hear'Say star carried a quilted leather bag in nude, and a pair of oversized sunglasses.

© Getty Images Tasha Ghouri & Joanna Lumley

Love Island star Tasha Ghouri pulled out all the stops, opting for a sculptural look inspired by the show's beautiful blooms. Channeling her inner blossoming rose, Tasha wore a strapless nude bustier dress complete with layered 3D buds and wispy, feathered tendrils. She wore a dramatic lilac shawl over her arms and spruced up her look with a towering headpiece studded with dried flowers. Tasha was joined by actress Joanna Lumley, who resembled a ray of sunshine in a quilted floral coat and a pair of wide-leg trousers.

© Getty Images Felicity Kendal

Actress Felicity Kendal nailed the corporate-chic aesthetic in a trendy slate grey trouser suit which she teamed with a simple white T-shirt. She wore her bouncy bob in elegant waves, and accessorised with a pair of tinted aviator shades.

© Getty Images Baroness Floella Benjamin

Floella dazzled in a disco-inspired look as she stepped out in the British capital. Opting for a vivid ensemble, the author and politician wore a hot pink trouser suit which she teamed with a shimmering silver sequin top, silver loafers and a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses. Perfection!

© Getty Images Lady Amelia Windsor The Duke of Kent's granddaughter, Lady Amelia Windsor, opted for a monochromatic look in a ruffled black maxi skirt and a coordinating cropped top complete with a Peter Pan collar. The model slipped on a pair of chunky brown lace-up shoes, and rounded off her look with an eye-catching gemstone necklace.



© Getty Images Gaby Roslin TV and radio presenter Gaby Roslin was peach perfection in a three-piece trouser suit which she elevated with some pointed heels, dark shades and a leather handbag. Looking happy and relaxed, the former Channel 4 star was seen posing with a giant handcrafted poppy.

