Victoria and David Beckham's staggering net worth soars to new heights - and they're just behind the King

David and Victoria Beckham are not just a power couple in the world of fashion and showbusiness, but their financial empire is also soaring to impressive new heights, fast approaching that of King Charles himself.

The former Manchester United footballer, 50, and his Spice Girl-turned-fashion mogul wife, 51, have seen their combined wealth skyrocket by a staggering £45 million between 2024 and 2025.

According to The Sunday Times Rich List, this impressive growth takes their total net worth to a remarkable £500 million.

© Instagram Victoria and David Beckham's net worth has increased

Meanwhile, King Charles, who ascended to the throne in September 2022 following the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, also experienced financial growth, with his fortune increasing by £30 million during the same period.

The monarch's total wealth now stands at £640 million, putting him on par with former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty.

Brand Beckham

The significant jump in the Beckhams' wealth highlights their continued success across various ventures, from David's lucrative endorsements and business interests, including his Inter Miami CF football club, to Victoria's thriving fashion empire and their joint brand power.

© Getty The Beckhams are a power couple

David has been the face of dozens of advertising campaigns and sponsorships, promoting the likes of Adidas, Coty, BOSS, Haig, Armani, H&M, Sainsbury's, Samsung, Vodafone, Breitling, Pepsi, Calvin Klein and Gilette to name a few.

Despite the fact that it was her time in the Spice Girls which launched Victoria into superstardom, the mum-of-four is now perhaps best known for her eponymous fashion label instead.

© Instagram The Beckhams have homes in London, Miami, and beyond

Victoria launched Victoria Beckham to a small presentation in 2008, then in 2011 she also launched a smaller more affordable line known as Victoria by Victoria Beckham.

Those who make the Sunday Times Rich List

The list shows the majority of people featured made their millions on their own, but four were born into money, according to the publication.

Robert Watts, compiler of The Sunday Times Rich List, said: "Our 40 under 40 list showcases many of the country’s brightest stars from the worlds of tech, fashion, music and sport. Almost all of these people built their fortunes themselves and their number includes some who left school with few, if any, qualifications.

© Getty Images King Charles' personal wealth has also jumped by £30 million

"A third of our list didn’t attend university. At least 11 of our entries were born overseas, underlining the draw our country continues to hold for ambitious, talented young stars to build their reputations and businesses.

"We know many of our readers find the stories inspiring of how the entrepreneurs featured built their ventures. It will be fascinating to watch which of this year’s line-up will prosper in the years ahead."

The 2025 Sunday Times Rich List charts the wealth of the 350 richest people in the UK and is based on identifiable wealth, including land, property, other assets such as art and racehorses, or significant shares in publicly quoted companies.

It excludes bank accounts, to which the paper has no access. The 40 under 40 list details individuals with the biggest fortunes aged 40 or under as of May 1 2025.