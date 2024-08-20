Max Verstappen and model girlfriend Kelly Piquet look besotted in rare photo

F1 star Max Verstappen looked smitten on Tuesday as he cosied up to his girlfriend, Kelly Piquet.



In a snapshot shared to Instagram, the lovebirds were all smiles posing for a sunkissed boat selfie during their holiday break in Portugal.

Racing driver Max, 26, could be seen beaming from ear to ear in a beige flannel T-shirt, whilst Brazilian model and PR professional Kelly, 35, looked bronzed and beautiful in a white cami top which she paired with a cluster of necklaces and drop earrings.

She wore her glossy chocolate tresses in a side part and highlighted her features with telescopic mascara and muted eyeshadow.

Max's fans and friends raced to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Love you two so much!" while a second chimed in: "Best couple in F1!" and a third sweetly added: "THEIR SMILESSSS."

Amongst his photos, Max also included a picture of himself chasing after a dog on the sandy shore and a third and final snapshot of a delicious-looking Mexican spread.

Whilst Max tends to keep details of his private life under wraps, he did mention Kelly during a candid conversation with Blick. On the subject of marriage, he told the publication: "Marry? Me? Now you've publicly pressured me into saying a date. I don't know, time will tell.

"Right now, I'm very, very happy with Kelly. But personally, I don't have a schedule for when I'm going to get down on one knee in front of her. It's all supposed to happen spontaneously."

Elsewhere in the interview, Max divulged that a possible proposal could be on the cards one day. When quizzed about popping the question, he said: "As I said, I don't know. The right day will come when we feel like we are stamping our relationship on paper as well."

Kelly's connection to racing extends beyond her current beau. Her father Nelson Piquet and her brother Nelson Jr. are both F1 drivers, while her ex-boyfriend is F1 racer Daniil Kvyat. Together Kelly and Daniil share a daughter called Penelope whom they welcomed in 2019.

The former couple were together from January 2019 until their split in December 2019.

Musing on her family's sporting career, Kelly said: "I was always very involved in my brother's career. I've been through the ups and downs, seeing what pressure does to someone.

"This world is so familiar to me, I know what those boys are going through. But I really did have friends outside the racing world! My longest relationship was with someone from the financial world, so I know there is more to it than the track."