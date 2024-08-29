Melanie Griffith's ex Don Johnson poses with legendary former mother-in-law Tippi Hedren in rare photo

Don Johnson will always hold a special place in his heart for his former mother-in-law Tippi Hedren.

The legendary The Birds actress, 94, was the Miami Vice alum's mother-in-law for several years, while he was married to her daughter Melanie Griffith.

The former couple first started living together in 1972 when Melanie, now 67, was 15 and her ex, now 74, was 23, and they married once she turned 18 in 1976, however they divorced the same year. They reunited and married in 1989 when they welcomed daughter Dakota Johnson, however they went their separate ways again in 1996.

Despite their storied past, Don still has love for Tippi, and just delighted fans as he shared a photo of them together.

The Django Unchained actor took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a sweet snap of him and his "beautiful" former MIL. The photo sees them both smiling ear-to-ear, Tippi wearing a blue, peacock-themed shall, holding on to Don, who is wearing a yellow denim jacket over a pink button-down shirt, paired with a red Flat Creek baseball cap, a nod to the town in Missouri where he is originally from.

"Beautiful… my co-star, Tippi Hedren," he wrote in his caption. Don and Tippi were co-stars on 1973's The Harrad Experiment, which is how he met Melanie.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over the sweet reunion, with one writing: "What a beautiful picture of you both! It's so great to see you smiling together!! All the best wishes," as others followed suit with: "Dakota looks just like her grandma!!" and: "My heart just melted," as well as: "This family is amazing, long live to all of you."

Melanie was born out of her mother's marriage to former child stage actor and advertising executive Peter Griffith, to whom she was married from 1952 to 1960. Among her first on-screen appearances was as an extra on The Harrad Experiment, through which she met Don.

© Getty Tippi, Don and Melanie in 1973

In the 13 years before her first and second marriage to Don, she married actor Steven Bauer, from 1981 to 1989, with whom she had her first child, son Alexander Bauer, 39, in 1985.

© Getty The former couple with their daughter in 2016

In 1996, after meeting on the set of Two Much, she married Antonio Banderas, and they welcomed their daughter Stella del Carmen, 27, that year.

© Getty Tippi and Dakota in 2018

Though they ultimately divorced in 2015, they are known to have remained close friends — plus Dakota still has a close relationship with her stepfather — and recently celebrated their daughter Stella's engagement to her longtime love Alex Gruszynski, who she has known since they were kids.

Don has been married five times, including twice to Melanie, though his first two marriages were annulled within days. Since 1999, he has been married to Kelley Phleger, a former San Francisco socialite and nursery school teacher who previously dated California Governor Gavin Newsom, and they share three children.