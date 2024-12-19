Chris Martin opens up about 'precious and private' Dakota Johnson romance after split reports

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's relationship has quietly progressed from strength to strength ever since they were linked together in 2017.

While the couple are very private about their romance and rarely ever acknowledge it, they're sure to shout each other out from time to time and show just how much they also care for each other's families.

Earlier this year, it was being speculated that the pair had decided to take their romance one step further and get engaged. However, soon after, reports began to circle that they were calling it quits on their seven-year long relationship.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside Dakota Johnson's private relationship with Chris Martin

Neither party has explicitly spoken on the matter, but Chris, 47, sat down for a conversation with Rolling Stone and shared some more insight into his ideas of love and romance in the context of Dakota.

While he explicitly states that he doesn't want to discuss their relationship so as to not take away Dakota's own voice on the matter, he does add: "It is important to say that [romantic love] is such a big factor in everything, even though it feels right to keep it precious and private; I'm not denying its power."

He talks about the power of love influencing his work, for instance Coldplay's 2014 album Ghost Stories being inspired by his divorce from Gwyneth Paltrow, with whom he shares kids Apple and Moses.

© Getty Images The singer refused to comment on the status of their relationship while listing the actress as one of his best friends

However, the conversation states that he does bring up Dakota often during his conversations and even mentions that just days before the interview, the pair were listening to Kacey Musgraves' Grammy-winning album Golden Hour together.

He also lists the Fifty Shades actress among his best friends, while including the other members of Coldplay plus his two children. "Phil, Dakota, Jonny, Will, and Guy. My kids," he states.

LATEST: Apple Martin breaks her silence on 'mean girl' claims after Paris debutante ball controversy

The English rocker further expands upon the idea of romance and love and heartbreak appealing to his sensibilities not just as a person but also as a musician from a young age, conceptualizing breakup songs even before he'd been in a relationship.

© Getty Images The couple have been together since 2017 and live together in Malibu

"There's a part of me that's always been a bit heartbroken from the beginning," he admitted. "Maybe about the world, maybe just about the human condition."

MORE: Dakota Johnson sparks debate over relationship with Chris Martin as fans spot telling detail

"I hope that doesn't sound pretentious. I don't care if it sounds pretentious, it's true. I've always had this deep joy mixed with a deep sadness."

© Getty Images "There's a part of me that's always been a bit heartbroken from the beginning."

In August, reports were at a fever pitch suggesting that the couple had split up after seven years together. However, a representative for Dakota quickly shut down the rumors and clarified the opposite.

MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow's shock revelation about marriage to Chris Martin — how she knew it was over

"They are happily together," the rep simply told People in a statement. Dakota shares a close bond with her partner's two children, previously telling Bustle in an interview: "I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart."

© Instagram Gwyneth and Dakota are very good friends

Last year, during an Instagram Q&A, when a fan asked Gwyneth for a picture of her with Dakota, she shared a sweet shot of the pair standing in the middle of the street holding hands. In another Q&A, she said of her relationship with the actress: "We're actually very good friends, I love her so much. She's an adorable, wonderful person."