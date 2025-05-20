Celine Dion shows off never ending legs in leather mini skirt

Celine Dion didn't think twice about rocking a gorgeous leather mini skirt for a photoshoot, which she has reshared with fans now in 2025.

It is unclear when the picture was taken but was perhaps during her Las Vegas residency which ended in 2019.Showing off her long legs, Celine can be seen sitting on a wooden floor, perhaps the stage, wearing a leather mini skirt with floral detailing, and a black tee that simply has the word "Fomo" embroidered in white.

© Celine Dion Celine Dion poses in a mini skirt while sitting on the floor

She paired the look with sky-high stiletto heels, and wore her blonde tresses in a chic updo.

Celine's team shared the picture with fans on Stories to encourage them to sign up for her WhatsApp channel which she promises is a space "dedicated to you, my cherished fans, where we will share never-before-seen behind-the-scenes moments, historic photos, and so much more that celebrates our shared love for music and connection".

© Getty Images for The Recording A Celine speaks onstage during the 2024 GRAMMY Awards

The 57-year-old has taken a break from live performance in recent years after revealing her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis in 2022.

Since then she has only performed once, at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and made several public appearances including at the 2024 Grammys.

© AFP via Getty Images A screen shows Canadian singer Celine's recorded message during the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025

Celine surprised attendees at the first Eurovision Song Contest semi-final on Tuesday May 13 when she appeared via a pre-recorded video and told fans that Switzerland has "always held a special place in my heart".

"It’s a country that believed in me and gave me the chance to be part of something so extraordinary, winning the Eurovision Song Contest for Switzerland in 1988," she said on May 13, speaking in French and English.

© ullstein bild via Getty Images Celine holds bouquet of flowers after winning Eurovision 1988

The video spurred speculation she may perform on the live final on May 17 and SRG SSR, the Swiss broadcaster, shared that they were remaining in "close contact" with Celine and her team, and were hoping that she would consider a live performance.

Instead four Swiss acts from across the generations, including a father-daughter duo and Paulo, who came fourth in 1980, performed a tribute to hit Eurovision songs.

© Getty Images Céline has been performing for decades

Celine has been making a slow return to public life after making the heartbreaking decision in late 2022 to cancel her world tour.

Stiff-person syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that causes muscle rigidity or spasms in the trunk and arm. Those diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome often cannot walk by themselves, and are at risk of falls because they lack defensive reflexes to save themselves.

© Handout Celine performed at the top of the Eiffel Tower

Celine revealed in 2022 that she first began noticing symptoms in 2008 but turned a blind eye. It wasn't until the COVID 19 pandemic that she felt she could take the time to explore conversations with doctors.

Celine's last live appearance was at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games opening ceremony where she performed a powerful rendition of Edith Piaf's "Hymme A L'amour" midway up the Eiffel Tower as the Olympic cauldron was lit.

Celine wore a stunning white gown embellished with crystals and fringe detailing for the moment, and styled her hair in a low chignon.

It was a stunning comeback for the singer, who had not performed in five years, with Celine appearing to well up with tears as the song came to a close.