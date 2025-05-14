Celine Dion breaks silence over 2025 Eurovision performance after surprise appearance  

Céline Dion has revealed that she wants "nothing more" than to perform at this weekend's Eurovision Song Contest.

The 57-year-old surprised attendees at the first semi-final on Tuesday May 13 when she appeared via a pre-record video during which she told how Switzerland has "always held a special place in my heart".

© AFP via Getty Images A screen shows Canadian singer Celine Dion giving a recorded message

"It’s a country that believed in me and gave me the chance to be part of something so extraordinary, winning the Eurovision Song Contest for Switzerland in 1988," she continued, speaking in French and English.

Life-changing moment

The French-Canadian singer won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1988 with "Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi".

"It was a life changing moment for me, and I’m so thankful for everyone who supported me,." she concluded, adding that she also would want "nothing more but to be with you" in the capital of Basel.

© Getty Images Celine holds bouquet of flowers as she speaks on stage after winning Eurovision 1988

SRG SSR, the Swiss broadcaster, confirmed after the video aired that they remain in "close contact" with Celine and her team, and were hoping that she would still consider a live performance.

"All elements of the first semi-final show were played through and rehearsed intensively," they said. "There are currently no changes regarding Celine Dion – we are still in close contact with her."

© Handout Celine sings on the top of the Eiffel Tower

Paris return

Celine's last official performance was on June 8, 2019, at the final show of her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

She shocked fans by appearing for a one-off performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony, where she emotionally performed Edith Piaf’s classic "Hymne A L’Amour" on the Eiffel Tower.

But she has also told CBC News in Canada that she will "for sure" sing again, and that fans should have "an expectation" for her return.

© GC Images Celine is seen on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France

Celine's own expectation

"We have had a lot of happiness because of the fans, coming to shows and buying my record, and they have all the rights to have all the expectations, but if I may say, my own expectation is probably bigger," said Celine, acknowledging that she misses the fans more than the singing.

Celine was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome (SPS), and shared the news in 2022.

© Getty Images for AEG Celine performs during the final show of her Las Vegas residency

17-year health issues

The “My Heart Will Go On” revealed in 2024 that she had by inkling that there was an underlying health issue as far back as 2008 when she realized she was struggling to control her voice.

But it was sidelined as she focused on her residency, until the 2020 pandemic saw her find the time to visit the doctors and get answers.

The singer now undergoes "athletic, physical and vocal therapy" five days a week to counteract the effects of her disease, telling Vogue France that she works "on my toes, my knees, my calves, my fingers, my singing, my voice … I have to learn to live with it now and stop questioning myself".

Celine has described the syndrome as "like somebody is strangling you," comparing the effort of trying to sing as "someone is pushing your larynx".