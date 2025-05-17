Celine Dion skips 2025 Eurovision Song Contest after weeks of speculation

After weeks of speculation, Celion Dion made the decision to not appear at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday May 17.

During the break between the performances and the results, fans wondered if Celine would take to the stage to perform, but instead four Swiss acts from across the generations, including a father-daughter duo and Paulo, who came fourth in 1980, performed a tribute to hit Eurovision songs.

French-Canadian singer Celine won the 1988 Eurovision Song Contest which held in Switzerland, with "Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi".

© ullstein bild via Getty Images Celine on stage after winning Eurovision 1988

The 57-year-old, who in 2022 revealed her diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome, had surprised attendees at the first semi-final on Tuesday May 13 when she appeared via a pre-record video during which she told how Switzerland has "always held a special place in my heart," and it spurred speculatiom she may attend.

"It’s a country that believed in me and gave me the chance to be part of something so extraordinary, winning the Eurovision Song Contest for Switzerland in 1988," she said on May 13, speaking in French and English.

© AFP via Getty Images Celine gave a recorded message during the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025

"It was a life changing moment for me, and I’m so thankful for everyone who supported me,." she concluded, adding that she also would want "nothing more but to be with you" in the capital of Basel.

At the time SRG SSR, the Swiss broadcaster, confirmed that were remaining in "close contact" with Celine and her team, and were hoping that she would consider a live performance.

© AFP via Getty Images Sissal Johanna Noroberg Niclasen, known as Sissal, representing Denmark with the song "Hallucination"

"All elements of the first semi-final show were played through and rehearsed intensively," they said. "There are currently no changes regarding Celine Dion – we are still in close contact with her."

Head of Show Yves Schifferle also told the Euro Trip podcast that they planned to leave it in "open until the very last day".

© Getty Images Remember Monday representing United Kingdom walk on stage during the Grand Final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest

Among those competing in Saturday’s Grand Final are Israel, Sweden, Latvia, Estonia, Denmark, Finland, Austria, Lithuania, Armenia, Greece, and the 'big five', which consists of France, Italy, Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom.

The UK is being represented this year by singing trio Remember Monday, who will perform their track "What The Hell Just Happened?" on the night.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final is available to watch on Peacock in the US and BBC iPlayer in the UK.