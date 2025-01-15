Taylor Swift expands Rhode Island mansion after Travis Kelce reveals wedding plans

Taylor Swift is making some big changes to her Rhode Island mansion after her boyfriend Travis Kelce sparked wedding rumors in a recent podcast episode.

The pop megastar is set to add a whole new wing to her $17.75 million holiday home, including extra bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as a kitchen renovation.

The work is estimated to cost up to $1.7 million, according to a permit acquired by The Providence Journal.

The oceanfront abode, which Taylor purchased in 2013, currently features eight bedrooms, ten bathrooms, a stunning swimming pool and over five acres of lush gardens.

It has been the backdrop of many of the Grammy winner's famous Fourth of July parties, with celebrities like Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively gracing the halls of the luxurious home.

The Rhode Island getaway is also the subject of one of her songs from the Folklore album, "The Last Great American Dynasty".

© FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com Taylor will add a whole new wing on to her mansion

In the song, Taylor pays homage to the socialite who used to live in her home, Rebecca Harkness, and her turbulent life post-divorce.

"Her name was Rebekah Harkness. And she lived in the house that I ended up buying in Rhode Island. That's how I learned about her," the 35-year-old revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone. "But she was a woman who was very, very talked about, and everything she did was scandalous. I found a connection in that."

This new construction comes just days after Travis hinted at wedding plans with his girlfriend of over 15 months.

© Instagram The luxurious home has a stunning ocean view

On his hit podcast, New Heights, which he co-hosts alongside his brother Jason, Travis helped a listener decide if a fall wedding was the best choice in line with the football season.

"I don't know many people who get married in the fall. Most weddings I've been to happen in the summer," he said.

"You've got to pick a weekend when the team isn't playing anyone big," he continued. "And if you want to make sure anniversaries don't get overshadowed, maybe fall isn't the best choice."

© Patrick Smith Travis and Taylor have been dating since 2023

It's clear that Taylor and Travis will not have a fall wedding if this exchange is anything to go by.

"I've seen weddings in February. I've seen weddings in every season but fall. So, I don't know if fall is really the best time," he finished.

Fans are in a frenzy waiting for engagement news from the two lovebirds, who went public with their romance in September 2023.

© GC Images Fans wait with baited breath for engagement news from the couple

Since then, they have supported each other endlessly in their respective careers, with Taylor watching Travis' Chiefs games from the sidelines and Travis attending countless Eras tour shows, even making it onstage on one memorable night.

The "Cruel Summer" singer has penned a handful of sweet songs in tribute to her beau, and Travis hinted that there may be more to come soon.

"I hear music everywhere, but you know I can't say anything," he said when asked on The Pat McAfee Show if he knew about any album plans.

© Getty Images Travis revealed that Taylor would attend his upcoming football game against Texas

"You already know it's full. I'm just here to support her and see where it goes."

When asked if Taylor would attend the upcoming Chiefs vs Houston Texans game, the tight end gave the host a sly smile.

"Oh yeah, you know it, baby," he confirmed. "It's playoff football, man."