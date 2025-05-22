Ana de Armas reveals telling detail about 'romance' with Tom Cruise

Ana de Armas has yet to confirm her suspected romance with Tom Cruise – and she may have just hinted at why.

The 37-year-old opened up about her dating life during a new cover interview with ELLE Spain. Ana addressed the public's interest in her personal life and admitted she has become accustomed to the scrutiny. The star shared that she has learned the importance of distinguishing between her "public persona" and private life.

© BACKGRID Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas were photographed arriving in London

"Over the years, you get more used to it. You learn to find your corners, your privacy, your way of doing things, your lifestyle... I'm one of those who think there should be external boundaries, a barrier that's quite visible to others and to oneself.

"Making it clear, 'This is as far as I go with my work, my public persona, what's expected of me, and what I want to share with viewers and fans.; That's wonderful, and I want to do it," she said.

She continued: "You can't let the negative side of fame upset you, because then you won't enjoy the beautiful aspects, but it's essential to separate. We're all people and we need that privacy, consideration, and space.

"It seems incredible to have to say it, but we've forgotten that minimum of respect for others. Sometimes we have to make an abrupt stop so others are aware of your reality, but, well, I find my way. When I want to disappear from the map, I do."

However, the actress admitted that the widespread criticism over her previous relationships has "hurt me at times". Ana shared that she had become used to "filtering" the negative comments and blocking the ones that were "made to intentionally cause you pain".

"I do have control over that, knowing what I let touch me and what I don't," she added.

Relationship with Tom Cruise

The pair may be spending more time together as they are said to be working on an upcoming project alongside each other. Tom and Ana are both gearing up for the releases of their summer movies this year. Tom's highly anticipated Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning will be released in theaters on May 23 while Ana's upcoming film Ballerina hits the big screen on June 6.

© Rodin Eckenroth The actress opened up about her personal life

Tom gushed over the Cuban actress during an interview with Extra on Sunday. "Very talented, great dramatic actress, comedic, tremendous ability, learns quickly," he said.

Meanwhile, Ana addressed working with the Hollywood star during her appearance on Good Morning America. "It’s so much fun. We’re definitely working on a lot of things. It’s not just one, but a few projects—with [directors] Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie and, of course, Tom," she said.

"And I’m so excited."

Previous romances

© Getty Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

Ana was last romantically linked to Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez. The couple were photographed kissing while on a stroll in Madrid in November 2024, and were also spotted together in March this year. Ana was also reportedly in a relationship with Ben Affleck in 2020.