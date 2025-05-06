Victoria Beckham accidentally confirms Tom Cruise's new romance at David's birthday bash

Victoria Beckham accidentally shared a glimpse into Tom Cruise's rumored romance with Ana de Armas during a tribute to her husband David, following his 50th birthday bash in London.

The mother of four posted a slew of snaps from the big night out at Core restaurant in Notting Hill, with Tom making an appearance alongside famous faces like Gordon Ramsay, Eva Longoria, and Guy Ritchie.

Rumored romance

© Instagram Ana was spotted in the background of the photo

Tom was in attendance on the big night in a dashing white tuxedo with a black bowtie, matching his friend David in a sweet photo of the pair.

Victoria inadvertently revealed that Tom's rumored romance with Ana may be more serious than we thought when the actress was seen in the background of a photo from the party, wearing a shocked expression on her face as she watched the festivities light up.

The Ballerina star donned a black slip dress for the event and wore her dark locks straight down past her shoulders.

© Instagram Tom and David wore matching tuxedos

Ana was seen leaving the event with Tom in the early hours of the morning, just days after the pair were spotted together in London for her birthday. While they have not confirmed their romance, Ana and Tom are reportedly working on a project together.

The 37-year-old is a fan of the Mission: Impossible actor, and told USA Today that she wants to emulate his stunt skills in her own work.

Tom was previously married to Katie Holmes from 2006 to 2012, and they share a daughter, Suri. The actor has not been seen with his youngest child since 2013, and the duo reportedly have a strained relationship.

Family first

© Getty Images for The Met Museum/ Brooklyn and Nicola were absent from the festivities

David's dazzling night featured speeches from his wife Victoria, as well as his son Romeo and daughter Harper.

Noticeably absent from the festivities were the couple's eldest son, Brooklyn, and his wife, Nicola Peltz, despite touching down in London days prior.

The young lovebirds were not in attendance at his father's Miami birthday bash in April either, and failed to post any messages on social media for David or Victoria's birthdays.

© Instagram The couple touched down in London just days prior

Rumors abound that a rift had formed between Brooklyn and his family, considering that they were residing in LA at the time of David's Miami party, and also failed to support Victoria at her Paris Fashion Week show.

Cruz spoke out about the rumors on social media when fans stoked the flames and alleged that the feud stemmed from Romeo's girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, who was said to have dated Brooklyn in the past.

"It's appropriate to date your brother's ex too? Cool," a commenter wrote on Romeo's Instagram post, to which Cruz replied: "Brooklyn and Kim never dated."

© Instagram The Beckham family looked incredibly stylish in a group photo

The Beckhams put on a united front ahead of David's weekend celebration, with the proud parents posting a slew of shots of their family dressed to the nines. The football legend suited up with his sons Romeo, 22, and Cruz, 20, while Harper, 13, twinned with her mother in a navy silk slip dress.

"Creating special memories with family and friends. We love you all @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xx" the couple posted in a joint Instagram tribute.

