Tom Cruise breaks silence on 'tremendous' Ana de Armas amid relationship claims

Tom Cruise is typically very private when it comes to his off-screen romances, however, he had nothing but good things to say about his rumored new girlfriend, Ana de Armas.

The 62-year-old broke his silence and spoke very fondly of the 37-year-old actress at Sunday's NYC premiere of Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning.

Sharing his thoughts about the Ballerina actress, Tom told Extra: "Very, very talented, great dramatic actress, comedic, tremendous ability, learns quickly."

Tom's glowing review comes after Ana shared her excitement about working with Tom on several upcoming projects during an appearance on Good Morning America.

© Variety via Getty Images Tom had nothing but kind words to say about Ana

Discussing her role in the upcoming John Wick spinoff, Ballerina, GMA host Michael Strahan said: "You're working with another big star, Tom Cruise, on another project that will lead you to do more crazy stunts."

Ana replied: "It's so much fun. We're definitely working on a lot of things. It's not just one, but a few projects, " she added. "With [directors] Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie and, of course, Tom. And I'm so excited."

Tom and Ana have continued to fuel romance rumors over the last few months following several appearances together.

© Getty Images for Creative Artist Ana is working with Tom on several upcoming projects

In April, they were spotted departing Tom's helicopter after landing in London from Madrid, Spain.

They were also pictured enjoying a dinner date on Valentine's Day in Soho, London, as they emerged from a restaurant carrying two takeaway bags of food before entering a taxi together.

Relationship history

© Getty Images Ana dated Paul Boukadakis from 2021 to 2024

Ana was recently linked to Manuel Anido Cuesta, who is the stepson of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, the first person to hold both the presidency and be the leader of Cuba's Communist Party since the Castro brothers' dictatorship.

Neither of the Cuba natives confirmed a romance, though they were spotted kissing while on a stroll in Madrid in November 2024.

Before Manuel, Ana dated Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis for three years before they split sometime in 2024.

© Getty Ana's most high-profile relationship was with Ben Affleck

Her most high-profile relationship was with Ben Affleck. They first met on the set of the psychological thriller Deep Water in late 2019 and started dating early the following year.

In January 2021, they parted ways, and while neither commented on the end of their relationship, Ben's brother, Casey Affleck, shared an insight into their split.

"I think that Ana is just the sweetest, funniest, smartest, most charming person. I think she won't have any problems meeting somebody else," he told Entertainment Tonight.

He added: "I think she's a catch in every way. And I'll be there to carry Ben through it, but I don't think he'll have any problems [either]."

© Getty Images Tom was married to Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001

Meanwhile, Tom has had a slew of high-profile romances during his stellar career, which began in the '80s. The actor has been married three times – to Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990, Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001, and Katie Holmes from 2006 to 2012.

The Oscar-winning actor has three kids from his last two marriages. Nicole and Tom adopted their daughter, Bella Cruise, in 1992, and adopted their son, Connor Cruise, in 1995.

In 2006, he and ex-wife Katie welcomed their daughter, Suri Cruise, although she and Tom are reported to be estranged and haven't been pictured together since 2012.