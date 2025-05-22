News anchor goes into labor on-air and perseveres through broadcast – watch

Olivia Jacquith, an anchor with WRGB, a CBS affiliate in Schenectady, New York., persevered through a three-hour broadcast after her water broke live on air.

During Wednesday's installment of the show, Olivia revealed to her co-star Julia Dunn that she had begun to experience contractions at 4:15 am – minutes before the broadcast was due to start. However, Olivia remained calm and traded the hospital room for the news studio as she decided to anchor the entire show.

© Instagram Olivia Jacquith went into labor on air

"We do have some breaking news this morning. Literally, Olivia’s water has broke, and she is anchoring the news now in active labor," Julia said during the opening of the show.

"Early labor. Early labor," said Olivia. "Let’s not get carried away."

Julia helped her co-anchor time her contractions throughout the breakfast show. "No, well, there was one, but it’s been a few minutes since then, so we’re still in good shape," said Olivia.

© Instagram Both hosts are pregnant

"I’m happy to be here, and I’ll stay on the desk for as long as I possibly can," she added. "But if I disappear, that's what's going on."

Julia questioned whether her co-host needed to leave for the hospital. "I think I can get through a three-hour show," replied Olivia.

Later in the show, Olivia alluded to her labor while she segwayed into the meteorologist's segment. "If my baby does come today, Craig, how’s the weather?," she asked.

"Olivia’s water broke, and she's still here. She's been doing the entire show," said Julia. "This is her decision to do this."

"I'd rather be at work than at the hospital," added Olivia.

At the end of the show, Julia congratulated her co-star. "Whole show," she said while giving Olivia a high-five. "Look at that. Three hours of news, in contractions. I think that’s a first for CBS6."

According to WRGB reports, Olivia is expecting her first child, a son, while her co-host Julia is also pregnant.