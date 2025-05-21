Dylan Dreyer's 'frightful' TODAY transformation makes unforgettable impression on NBC bosses

The hosts of TODAY have jetted over to Orlando, Florida for the day to share a sneak peek inside Universal's new Epic Universe theme park, a day before it opens to the public.

Their trip included many jaunts around the park, birthday drinks for Craig Melvin the night before, plus a makeover for Dylan Dreyer into a Frankenstein-themed monster, courtesy of the Bride of Frankenstein.

However, the new look couldn't have come at a more awkward time, as she kept it on all throughout Craig's birthday night, which included many NBCUniversal head honchos. Here's how it went down in her own words…

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer recalls meeting her bosses in ghoulish make-up

The look was even shared on social media later by the team, with Dylan quipping: "I woke up this way," sporting ghoulish green TV paint to mimic the monster's skin, painted on stitches with red outlines for blood, and a dark smokey eye.

Fans had some thoughts as well, inundating the comments section with laughing emojis and leaving responses like: "Woke up this way! Lol," and: "Amazing!"

© Instagram Dylan received a Frankenstein-inspired makeover at Universal

On the show, Craig even dubbed her make-up something "to die for," even jokingly referring to it as a "frightful facial." After the rest of the team, comprising Craig, Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker toured Frankenstein's mansion, they returned for drinks and were surprised by Dylan with her new look.

Understandably, the crew was impressed by her "shocking debut," and when Jenna called it a "glow up," Dylan joked that it was definitely "a glow something." Although the entire transformation did take her three washes to finally get off her face.

© Instagram She even kept the look on for Craig's birthday drinks

Other highlights from their trip included Savannah losing her voice the night before. While she didn't specify how it went, she did quip to Craig that she sounded like "Toad from Mario" to remain on theme. Despite her sore throat, she was able to power through the show and even join Jenna once again for the latest installment of TODAY's Fourth Hour, aka TODAY with Jenna & Friends.

Dylan in particular took the show on a jaunt around the park, exploring its many areas with other correspondents, including the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, the Dark Universe, Nintendo World and more, even getting a meet-and-greet with Al's favorite park actor – the animatronic dragon Toothless from the new How to Train Your Dragon section.

© Instagram The entire TODAY team jetted over to Universal's new Epic Universe

The cast of the upcoming live action adaptation of the beloved 2010 DreamWorks animated film were also on-hand at Epic Universe. The film is set for a June 13 release, just over 15 years after the original.

Also around was the new NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Llamas, joined by his wife Jennifer and their three kids for a special visit to the park ahead of opening day.

© Instagram They filmed the show a day ahead of its opening to the public

While talking with the anchor's kids, Jenna even recalled running into Tom the day before and asking him to not tell her kids that she's there, which Savannah echoed as well, lest they get mad over why they weren't invited to join their moms too.