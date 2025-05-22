Ben Fogle issues impassioned plea amid big life change

TV presenter and adventurer Ben Fogle issued a plea on Thursday, asking his followers to back him ahead of the hotly anticipated National Television Awards.

In a post shared to Instagram, the father-of-two uploaded a snapshot of himself trekking along a rocky path with a glowing sun setting behind him.

In his caption, Ben, 51, listed his three nominations before asking his fans to vote for his documentary series titled New Lives in the Wild. The show has been running since 2013 and sees Ben travel to remote corners of the globe to experience extreme lifestyles.

"While I realise awards aren't particularly important, they do mean a great deal to the people that make them," he shared.

"The National Television Awards are voted by you, the people who actually watch the shows. If I could ask you one favour, it would be to vote for New Lives in the Wild in the factual entertainment category."

Ben continued: "We have made the series for 13 years now and have never been nominated nor ever won a national award.

Ben issued an impassioned plea on social media

"So much care, love and hard work goes into making the series that consistently beats every other show on all the other channels. If you are feeling generous, please give it a vote, not for me but for the team behind the scenes."

Fans of the TV star flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Easiest decision ever. You absolutely deserve this", while a second noted: "Done, brilliant programme have just about watched them all", and a third chimed in: "Voted! Long overdue recognition. Wonderful series."

Ben's career move

Ben's update comes after he spoke about his intentions to "slow down" so that he can focus more on other business ventures that allow him to be closer to home.

The father-of-two proudly shared his 'new chapter' career move

The star, who lives in rural Oxfordshire with his wife Marina and their two children, shared details of his next move on Instagram, revealing he has bought British outdoor clothing company, Buffalo.

He wrote: "Adventure doesn't have to be physical, but a journey that challenge us, and I am about to begin a whole new journey, wildly out of my comfort zone.

"Travel is starting to wear me down and I've been wanting to slow down and spend more time in the UK. So……I have bought Buffalo. Not a Buffalo THE Buffalo @buffalosystems.

Ben and Marina live in Henley with their two children and adorable canine companions

"The famous Sheffield outdoor brand started by the late Hamish Hamilton in 1979. In the words of Remington Steel, I loved the company so much, I bought the factory."

He went on to explain how he's long been a fan of the Buffalo shirts, wearing them in "every continent and every environment", before adding: "Like a comfort blanket, my Buffalo has been a constant companion. And now I own the company."

Ben's family life

The pair share two children together

The presenter and his wife Marina met serendipitously while walking their pet dogs in Hyde Park. They embarked on a romance soon after and went on to tie the knot in Portugal in 2009.

Ben and Marina are proud parents to Ludovic, 15, and Iona, 13, whom they're raising at their beautiful home near Henley, complete with an outdoor swimming pool and chic, boho interiors.