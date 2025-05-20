Dylan Dreyer 'honoured' as she leaves Today behind for alternative role

Dylan Dreyer was excited to share details of her latest venture which took her away from her duties on Today — but only temporarily.

The star's already hectic schedule got even busier as she revealed she returned to her roots in New Jersey on May 19.

In an Instagram post, Dylan said she was visiting her former college to give a speech to new graduates. "Ok @rutgersu School of Environmental and Biological Sciences…formerly Cook College and my alma mater…let’s do this!!!" she wrote alongside the schedule for the day that included her speech. "This is your graduation day and I’m honored to be a part of it!!"

She then shared the video of her talking passionately to the students and fans loved her words of encouragement.

© Getty Images Her role was a departure from her Today duties

They commented "what a great message," and "such a great example," as Dylan explained the importance of going about life without someone holding your hand.

Long before Dylan was a top meteorologist on NBC, she signed up for "Meteorology 101" in her first year at Rutgers–New Brunswick. She fell in love with it.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Rutgers holds a special place in her heart

"It was before I even knew I wanted to get into meteorology," she said in an interview years later. "Taking that class really helped me to decide that was the major I want to study. I actually was thinking about going to Rutgers for engineering."

Dylan's hard work and dedication to meteorology paid off, but she admitted she didn't get to indulge in the social aspect of student life as much as others.

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer from 3rd grade to college graduation

"I realized there were times where I needed to put aside any social life and really study and work hard," she said on Today. "I notice in this business, when the alarm goes off at 4 o'clock in the morning, you know there's not a lot of partying the night before."