Steve Backshall leaves fans horrified with 'toe curling' video – WATCH

TV presenter and explorer Steve Backshall appeared to divide fans on Thursday when he shared a snippet from his latest show titled The Secret Life of Bees.

In a post to promote the show, the 52-year-old shared a glimpse of himself undergoing a 'bee beard' transformation.

Steve's daring feat elicited a mixed response from fans. While several were quick to praise the presenter's brave efforts, others branded the stunt "toe curling" and "wild".

One follower penned: "Do something with passion or not it all," while a second noted: "Great Beeeard Steve". A third remarked: "Palms sweating, toes curling watching this!" and a fourth chimed in: "ABSOLUTELY NOT. NOPE. NOPE. NOPITY NOPE."

© Getty Images Steve is best known for BBC's franchise, Deadly

Steve revealed that the process took 45 minutes and required him to insert cotton wool into his nostrils and ears to prevent any wandering bees from wreaking havoc.

A caption alongside the clip read: "The Bee Beard. The ultimate show of faith in your hard-working girls. It was loud, ticklish but I didn't get stung even once, and left with an even greater appreciation of these little things that make the world work. From Secret Life of Bees, on Channel 5 22nd May 9pm. @channel5_tv @honey.bee.tv."

Take a look at Steve's bee beard transformation in the video below…