Meet Olympic rower Helen Glover's adorable family with presenter Steve Backshall

Olympic champion Helen Glover is going for gold at the Tokyo Olympics this year, and we are sure that she will be missing her three children, son Logan, three, and twins Kit and Willow, one, whom she shares with husband Steve Backshall.

Helen gave her first interview since becoming a mum to her twins, Kit and Willow, in April last year. The photographs in HELLO! were taken in Cornwall, the place she grew up and still considers home, a week before the country went into lockdown, and feature Helen in her first shoot with the twins and big brother Logan, her children with husband, BAFTA-winning wildlife TV presenter and naturalist Steve Backshall.

Of being a mum of three, Helen told HELLO!: "Every day is filled with wonderful moments. Steve and I say how we want to bottle this time, then the next day we think: 'This is even better.'"

Helen with her twins Kit and Willow and firstborn son Logan

In the exclusive interview, Steve said of his children: "Seeing the world through their eyes changes everything. It gives me a renewed enthusiasm to protect the planet and make it a wonderful place for all of them. I hope that I can introduce them to the world of nature and the outdoors and that they love it as much as Helen and I do."

Of their birth on 16 January last year, Helen told HELLO!: "It was a natural birth. Kit is two and half hours older than Willow. I thought that seemed like a long time, but they can continue monitoring the second baby and they were happy with her heart rate, so it wasn’t rushed. I had given Kit a full feed before Willow was born!"

The feeding routine continued at quite a pace. "It can pretty much go on all through the night. But I do think the body is amazing. There is definitely something that happens to you when you have a baby; your ability to go without sleep is phenomenal."

Steve described himself as Helen’s "number one fan", telling HELLO! of the two-time Olympic champion whose commitment to sport saw her become the highest-ranked female rower in the world: "No one knows better than me quite what she’s capable of. She has taken that same insane determination into being the best mum possible. It’s humbling seeing how dedicated she is to our children."

Of enjoying precious time at a stunning beach lodge, part of Carbis Bay Hotel, an eco-friendly coastal retreat in St Ives, before the country went into lockdown, Helen, who married Steve in Cornwall in 2016, said, "This is magical to see our children on the beaches I used to run around on. This place has always been special to me, but it is also one of Steve’s favourite places in the world."

