Helen Glover's super sweet photos with three children and husband Steve Backshall

Helen Glover is gearing up to be the Team GB flagbearer at the opening ceremony for the Olympic Games in Paris this Friday.

The two-time Olympic champion, who will once again be competing in the rowing this year, will be joined by fellow Olympian Tom Daley as they lead the way of highly decorated athletes all hoping to win while representing Great Britain.

Away from the 38-year-old's impressive sporting career, however, she's kept busy with her family life. The world champion is a mother to three children, Logan, aged six, and four-year-old twins, Kit and Willow.

© Karwai Tang Helen Glover and Steve Backshall are parents to three children

Helen shares her three adorable kids with her husband Steve Backshall, who many will recognise from his broadcasting work on nature programmes such as Expedition with Steve Backshall. The pair married on the cliffs of Cornwall in September 2016.

Speaking recently to the Evening Standard, the athlete opened up about juggling her busy career with her home life: "It's never-ending, but everything is relentless as parents, no matter whether you have got a busy job or you’re a stay-at-home parent."

She added: "I'm just throwing another thing into the mix that is maybe a bit more physically exhausting than some other jobs. Some days it runs smoothly, but it doesn’t take much for a child to have a temperature or to forget their shinpads for football."

To see a glimpse of a typical day in the Backshall-Glover household, watch the video below.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Helen Glover shares a day-in-the-life video

Helen occasionally shares photos of her family on her social media, and it seems they are her biggest cheerleaders.

Click through the gallery to see the most adorable photos of her three children here…

Sweetest photos of Helen Glover and Steve Backshall's three children

1/ 7 © Instagram Cheering from the sidelines Helen shared this throwback photo of her adorable three children watching the pre-Olympic training she undertook prior to the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. "THROWBACK to the last time the kids came to pre-Olympic training! My little Backshall Bear Cubs!" she wrote in the caption. The eldest, Logan, was wearing a T-shirt with shorts while his younger siblings, twins Kit and Willow, looked adorable in matching dungarees.

2/ 7 © Instagram Quality time It's not just at the riverbanks where the family spend time. This adorable shot of them walking through Chinatown in London proves that the family love nothing more than getting out and exploring together. In the snap, Helen and her three children are all walking down the road as they enjoy some downtime. The athlete wrote in the caption: "A Sunday off after a busy period of training, trials and selection testing."

3/ 7 © Instagram All aboard Helen is a professional rower so certainly has the upper body strength to be able to carry all three children on the back of her bike! In this photo, the mother of three impressively pulls them along while they sit in a basket attached to the back of her bicycle while on holiday.

4/ 7 © Instagram Like mother, like daughter Helen shared this video of her daughter Willow getting in some serious rowing practice while the family enjoyed a day out together. Helen even joked in the caption: "A late entry to the European championships."



5/ 7 © Instagram Seeing double How adorable is this photo? Helen and Steve's youngest two, Willow and Kit look so cute in their matching overalls while out on a countryside walk. Clearly, the family embrace all elements when it comes to getting outdoors.



6/ 7 © Instagram Biggest supporters This photo shows all three of Helen and Steve's children watching their mum compete in a rowing race while sitting in a boat on the water in the sunshine.

