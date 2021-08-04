Helen Glover and Steve Backshall's relationship: everything you need to know Tokyo 2020 Olympics star Helen got married in 2016

Helen Glover narrowly missed out on a third-place medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, but her fourth place success was celebrated fully when she had an emotional reunion after touching down in the UK. One person who would have been thrilled to see her will, of course, been her husband Steve Backshall – here's everything you need to know about their relationship…

MORE: Helen Glover and Steve Backshall's breathtaking clifftop wedding – exclusive details and photos

Where did Helen Glover and Steve Backshall meet?

The couple met at a Sport Relief event at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in 2014, and they've clearly bonded over their love for sport and the great outdoors.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Glover opens up about family life

When did Helen Glover and Steve Backshall get engaged?

Olympic rower Helen and animal enthusiast Steve got engaged back in 2015, when Steve proposed on a romantic trip to Africa.

Helen revealed details of the special moment in Namibia, reporting that she was "the happiest girl in the world" and posting a picture of a gorgeous sparkling ring with a trio of diamonds.

The couple got engaged in Africa

Former Strictly contestant Steve posted his own tweet saying: "Sunset in the Namib desert, I asked the most beautiful girl in the world to marry me & she said yes!"

When did Helen Glover and Steve Backshall get married?

Helen and Steve tied the knot in 2016, in a breathtaking Cornish clifftop ceremony. The special day was exclusively covered by HELLO! and guests included Steve's former Strictly Come Dancing co-stars, including Judy Murray, Thom Evans, Sunetra Sarker and Jake Wood, and Olympic athletes, including Helen's gold medal rowing partner Heather Stanning, who was maid of honour.

SEE: Simone Biles' sleek Texas home is out of this world – see photos

RELATED: Meet Olympic rower Helen Glover's adorable family with presenter Steve Backshall

In their sweet vows, Helen said: "On paper, Steve is my perfect person, a wildlife presenter, adventurer and into fitness. In real life, he is even more perfect. He is the best person I have ever met."

The tied the knot in 2016

Steve had written: "Although my job takes me away for months at a time, for the first time in my life I realised I was no longer happiest in my jungle hammock. For the first time, it felt lonely. Meeting Hels, it all makes sense."

How many children do Helen Glover and Steve Backshall have?

The happy couple now have three children together, son Logan, three, and twins Kit and Willow, one.

The couple have three children together

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Steve said of his children: "Seeing the world through their eyes changes everything. It gives me a renewed enthusiasm to protect the planet and make it a wonderful place for all of them. I hope that I can introduce them to the world of nature and the outdoors and that they love it as much as Helen and I do."

LOOK: Dina Asher-Smith's minimalist home is a sports star's retreat – inside

Where do Helen Glover and Steve Backshall live?

The couple have a family home in Berkshire and speaking of their house, which boasts views of the River Thames, she told the MailOnline: "We always breathe a sigh of relief when we get here after we’ve been away working.

Helen shared her garden on Instagram

"It's so peaceful. We have a pair of kayaks and we love coasting down the river early in the morning."

Helen even shared a relatable image on Instagram of her training in the garden surrounded by children's toys!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.