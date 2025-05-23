Rod Stewart, 80, shares personal health update after worrying tour schedule change

Sir Rod Stewart has given fans a new update on his health following a disrupted tour schedule and growing concern about his well-being.

The singer, who turned 80 in January, has confirmed he is back in good health and is now focusing on setting a world record.

Sprinting towards a world record at 80

© Instagram The singer's gym features an impressive collection of Celtic scarves and shirts

Speaking to AARP - The Magazine, Rod revealed that he has been sprinting 100 metres on a private track at his home.

He said: "I got it down to 19 seconds by learning how to push off. I’m going to try and do 17 seconds, which I think is a world record for an 80-year-old."

Staying fit with underwater training

© Instagram Rod likes to keep himself very fit

Rod, who has eight children and five grandchildren, added that staying active has always been important to him.

"I keep myself very fit," he said. "I played soccer all my life - don’t so much anymore, because I had a knee replacement."

"I’ve always had a trainer - same guy for 38 years."

The Maggie May hitmaker also explained how underwater training has helped him maintain his lung strength.

"I have an indoor pool, massive gym, golf course, everything. We do a lot of underwater training, where the trainer throws a brick into the pool and I have to dive in, push the brick to the end of the pool, and come up."

He credited Frank Sinatra with passing on some unexpected advice: "Frank Sinatra once said to me, 'Rod, the secret to being a great singer is having powerful lungs. Do lots of underwater swimming, where you hold your breath.'"

Fans worried after cancelled shows and Covid battle

© Getty Images Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart attend the "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" Global Premiere in Leicester Square

Rod’s update comes after he was forced to cancel a number of live shows last year due to illness.

The tour disruption was caused by a bout of Covid, which meant he had to delay performances in Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe and California.

He caused further concern when he made a comment during an interview with The Sun, joking that his "days were numbered".

Rod later reassured fans that he was only joking and was in good health.

Glastonbury and a new chapter

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Lan A close-up photo of Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart

Now, the singer is preparing for one of the biggest moments of his recent career: a headline appearance at Glastonbury Festival.

He is set to perform in the coveted Legends slot next month, a major booking for the event and for Rod.

This health update appears timed to reassure fans that he will be fit and ready to take to the Pyramid Stage.

Discipline behind the rock’n’roll image

© Instagram Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster having a lovely time together

Rod’s new challenge to sprint 100 metres in 17 seconds might seem ambitious, but his history of discipline and fitness supports it.

While many fans see him as the wild rocker of the '70s and '80s, Rod has long been known behind the scenes for his strict training and love of football.

His latest goal may also be part of a bigger effort to shift public focus from his recent health scares.

My expert view: why stars are sharing more than ever

© Getty Images Alastair Wallace Stewart, Sir Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster attend the WellChild Awards

As a reporter who covers celebrity health stories regularly, I’ve noticed more stars choosing to open up about their routines and daily habits — especially post-pandemic. It gives fans insight and reassurance.

Rod is part of that shift. Rather than hide from rumours, he’s taken control of the story.

Inside Rod's 80th birthday yacht party

© Instagram Penny marked her husband's milestone birthday

Back in January, the Sailing singer marked his 80th birthday in classic Rod fashion — with a luxury yacht celebration for 15 family members.

He revealed: "We hired a massive yacht. Cost me an absolute fortune. I don’t mind - you’re only 80 once."

"I’ve got eight kids and five grandchildren, plus various boyfriends and husbands, so there were 15 of us. We had three chefs. The boat was so big that I didn’t even see some of it. We dressed up every night, with a different theme."

Wife Penny Lancaster also surprised him by getting everyone to dress up as Rod.

The celebration followed a busy few months for Rod, who is balancing family life with an ongoing music career.

© Getty Images Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster

His upcoming Glastonbury performance is expected to be one of the most talked-about sets of the summer.

Despite recent setbacks, the star appears to be in strong form.

And while the comment about his “days being numbered” rattled fans at the time, his latest interview suggests he has no intention of slowing down.

At 80, he’s still performing, training, and — if all goes to plan — breaking records.

For someone who’s spent six decades in the spotlight, it’s another reminder that Rod still knows how to take centre stage — on his own terms.