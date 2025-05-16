Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster's youngest son, 13, makes rare appearance in spotlight

The Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning premiere drew a star-studded crowd to Leicester Square Gardens on Thursday night – and Sir Rod Stewart was front and centre to watch the new Tom Cruise action film with his family.
The 80-year-old music icon donned his Gladrags (minus the Handbags) with his glamorous wife Penny Lancaster, 54, and his 13-year-old son, Aiden.
Rod and Penny's family life
Rod and Penny have slowly been allowing their sons into the spotlight in recent years.
Their eldest, Alistair, recently dropped out of a three-year undergraduate degree course in fashion design at JCA London Fashion Academy, and intends to follow a career in film, so it came as a surprise not to see him on the red carpet.
"I was attending that fashion college, but I've left now," he told the Daily Mail, adding, "I'm in a bit of a transitional period at the moment."
He explained: "I'm trying to get into the film industry, and I want to follow my passion. I've made a few short plays, I write a lot of scripts, and I write a lot of screenplays."
Aiden, meanwhile, is still at school and lives with his parents at their £4.65 million Grade II-listed mansion on the Hertfordshire-Essex border.
Family man Rod has eight children; his first child was born in 1963, while his youngest arrived in 2011.
Penny has an incredibly close bond with her six grown-up stepchildren, and the Stewart family often enjoy lavish holidays and special family events together.