Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster's youngest son, 13, makes rare appearance in spotlight

The Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning premiere drew a star-studded crowd to Leicester Square Gardens on Thursday night – and Sir Rod Stewart was front and centre to watch the new Tom Cruise action film with his family.

The 80-year-old music icon donned his Gladrags (minus the Handbags) with his glamorous wife Penny Lancaster, 54, and his 13-year-old son, Aiden.

© Getty While Rod and Penny's model son Alistair, 19, often accompanies his famous parents to events, the night marked a rare outing for their youngest son Aiden, who appeared to have been joined by a friend.



© Getty Rod went all out with an 80s-inspired look complete with graffiti-embellished suit, an open-collar ruffled shirt, and layered pearl necklaces.



© Getty Penny was perfectly in synch with her husband, donning a gold slip dress, cream blazer, and wearing her blonde hair loose in wild curls.



© Getty Alistair looked dapper in a black suit as he posed with his hands in his pockets.

© AFP via Getty Images There wasn't a dull moment on the red carpet as leading man Tom Cruise climbed on top of a model plane to entertain fans. The A-list action hero was joined by co-stars Simon Pegg, Hannah Waddingham and Hayley Atwell at the Leicester Square event.

Rod and Penny's family life

Rod and Penny have slowly been allowing their sons into the spotlight in recent years.

Their eldest, Alistair, recently dropped out of a three-year undergraduate degree course in fashion design at JCA London Fashion Academy, and intends to follow a career in film, so it came as a surprise not to see him on the red carpet.

© Getty Images Rod and Penny's model son Alistair, 19, usually joins them at events

"I was attending that fashion college, but I've left now," he told the Daily Mail, adding, "I'm in a bit of a transitional period at the moment."

He explained: "I'm trying to get into the film industry, and I want to follow my passion. I've made a few short plays, I write a lot of scripts, and I write a lot of screenplays."

Aiden, meanwhile, is still at school and lives with his parents at their £4.65 million Grade II-listed mansion on the Hertfordshire-Essex border.

© Instagram Family man Rod has eight kids - including six grown-up children

Family man Rod has eight children; his first child was born in 1963, while his youngest arrived in 2011.

Penny has an incredibly close bond with her six grown-up stepchildren, and the Stewart family often enjoy lavish holidays and special family events together.