Penny Lancaster inadvertently reveals shrine to Rod Stewart's true love at home gym

Loose Women star Penny Lancaster has shared a glimpse inside her sprawling home gym, complete with a rather unexpected shrine.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the former model uploaded a clip of herself performing plank ankle taps on a large blue mat. Penny, 54, was joined by her two adorable pet pooches who weaved in and out of Penny's arms with energetic wagging tails.

In her caption, she wrote: "Downward dog is impossible with these little puppies".

While Penny's canine companions arguably stole the show, we couldn't help but notice a sport-themed shrine dotted around the room.

© Instagram The TV star shared a glimpse inside her home gym

Aside from being a luminous space for at-home workouts, the room also featured various nods to one of Rod's passions – the Celtic Football Club. Various green and white football scarves dangled from the ceiling, a green sports top took pride of place on one wall, and a cabinet of gleaming trophies towered over a fitness machine.

The Maggie May hitmaker is a renowned Celtic superfan. He's a regular on the sidelines and is frequently spotted wearing the Celtic FC hoodie.

© Instagram The singer's gym features an impressive collection of Celtic scarves and shirts

During a previous chat with BT Sport, Rod said: "[Celtic] means everything to me… Believe or not, my brother Bob is a Rangers supporter. He doesn't cause any fights thus far.

"My other four boys [are fans], especially the two little ones. One of the best nights ever was the celebration of the Lisbon Lions last year, to come out and see them sitting all in front, along with Gordon Strachan and everybody, it was the best night ever."

© Instagram Rod is an avid Celtic supporter

WATCH: Penny Lancaster Reveals impressive home gym with surprising shrine

Rod and Penny's family life

Rod and Penny have been married since 2007. The couple are doting parents to two sons – Alastair and Aiden – while Rod is also a father to six other children from previous relationships.

© Getty Images Rod and Penny have been married since 2007

Penny has previously spoken about her role as a stepmother to Rod's children, describing it as "an honour" and "very rewarding".

During an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Penny said: "Being a stepmother to start with was very daunting and challenging, but it's proved to be an honour and very rewarding.

© Instagram The couple share two sons together: Alastair and Aiden

"When I first met my husband 15 years ago, his youngest was five and the oldest was 21. So, I got to see the different stages that children go through and the challenges they hold, but the rewards as well."

Reflecting on their big family, she added: "It's been a learning curve but a wonderful one. It's so lovely that we're all so close and they all turn to me for advice, to talk about dad, boyfriends and career choices. It's a big happy family now."