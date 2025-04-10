Sheinelle Jones' Today co-star shows she's in their thoughts as they make reference to her at start of show

Sheinelle Jones has been off from work on Today since the end of 2024 due to a family health issue, and it's safe to say her co-stars miss her.

The beloved TV star hasn't been subbed during her absence in honor of keeping her space open, but on Thursday April 10, Al Roker was also off work, resulting in a temporary host to fill in.

At the start of the show, Craig Melvin showed that Sheinelle was still very much in his thoughts as he introduced the familiar face, telling the audience: "Welcome to the Third Hour of Today. I'm Craig, this is Dylan, and cousin of the show as Sheinelle would say, Jill Martin."

The anchors then joked about Al taking the day off work just after their trip to Miami just a day prior, which saw them host the show live from the deck of the new MSC World America ahead of it setting sail for the first time.

Sheinelle's absence from Today

Sheinelle is a much-loved member of the Today family, and has been on the show since October 2014. After much speculation about where she was after several weeks of absence, Sheinelle took to Instagram to explain why she wasn't at work.

She wrote: " "Hi everybody... I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I've been absent from the show. I want to share with you that I'm taking time to deal with a family health matter. "It's not lost on me how lucky I am to have not only the support of my Today Show family, but to also have all of you. Your kindness means so much to me. I'll see you soon. Love, Sheinelle."

The post was also referenced that morning on the main Today Show with Craig and Savannah Guthrie. "We want to share some news about our friend Sheinelle," said Savannah.

"She posted to Instagram this morning, letting everyone know she has been taking some time off to deal with a personal family health matter. She thanked everyone for their kindness and their concern about her. We know so many of you have been asking about Sheinelle and missing her, and we miss her too."

The Today Show star is a proud mom

Away from her role on Today, Sheinelle is a proud mom to three children who she shares with her husband, Uche Ojeh: Kayin, 15, and her twins Clara and Uche, 12.

While she's been off, she has occasionally shown her support from afar for her Today co-stars, including liking Al's daughter Courtney's tribute to her mom, Alice Bell, who passed away aged 77 in February.