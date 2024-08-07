Julianne Moore can't hide her excitement as she shares incredible wedding news with fans

Wedding bells! Julianne Moore has revealed the wonderful news that her son Cal Freundlich is engaged to be married.

"Congratulations Cal and Ki," Julianne captioned a post which featured two snaps of the newly-engaged couple. "We love you," she added.

In the first picture, Kibriyaa Morgan wore a stunning white silk halterneck dress as Cal rocked gray jeans and a black tee for their official engagement photo shoot.

But a second snap also showed the pair taking a sweet selfie that looked to have been sent to family, with Ki holding her hand up to the camera and Cal and Ki unable to keep the beaming smiles off their faces.

© Instagram Julianne Moore's son Cal and fiance Kibraya show off her engagement ring

Ki, 26 and Cal, 27, met at Davidson College, which they both attended from 2016 to 2020; Cal is now a composer and musician, while Ki works as a senior content coordinator for Morning Brew, a media company that delivers podcasts and newsletters.

They began dating in 2017.

"The big kids are getting married!!!! Ahhhhhh I could not love you more if I tried @cal_freundlich YOU AND ME," Ki captioned her own Instagram post, with a picture of her sitting on Cal's lap .

"It’s pronounced FIANCÉ," quipped Cal in his own post.

© @juliannemoore Instagram Julianne and her lookalike son Cal

"Love you both!!!!!" commented Julianne, as Cal's sister Liv also shared her excitement. Liv, 22, graduated from Northwestern with a degree in English earlier in 2024, and the whole family showed up to support her, which Julianne shared on Instagram.

She wrote: "This smart, wonderful, beautiful and insightful young woman graduated from @northwesternu", adding that they were "bursting with pride".

© Instagram Liv graduated from Northwestern University, seen her with her family

Julianne is super close with her children, and has always been open about her love for family and why it was important to only take acting roles that "didn't travel outside New York because I needed to be there while they were in school".

"So if I did a little movie, it had to be shot in the city, and if it was a bigger thing, we’d have to move it to summertime so we could all go. Being able to make those decisions and have that kind of flexibility in my life has been amazing," she told Harper's Bazaar.

