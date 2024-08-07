Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Julianne Moore can't hide her excitement as she shares incredible wedding news with fans
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Julianne Moore is seen at the hotel Martinez during the 77th Cannes Film Festival © Arnold Jerocki

Julianne Moore can't hide her excitement as she shares incredible wedding news with fans

Julianne and her husband Bart Freundlich are very happy parents 

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Wedding bells! Julianne Moore has revealed the wonderful news that her son Cal Freundlich is engaged to be married.

"Congratulations Cal and Ki," Julianne captioned a post which featured two snaps of the newly-engaged couple. "We love you," she added.

View post on Instagram
 

In the first picture, Kibriyaa Morgan wore a stunning white silk halterneck dress as Cal rocked gray jeans and a black tee for their official engagement photo shoot.

But a second snap also showed the pair taking a sweet selfie that looked to have been sent to family, with Ki holding her hand up to the camera and Cal and Ki unable to keep the beaming smiles off their faces.

Julianne Moore's son Cal and fiance Kibraya show off her engagement ring© Instagram
Julianne Moore's son Cal and fiance Kibraya show off her engagement ring

Ki, 26 and Cal, 27, met at Davidson College, which they both attended from 2016 to 2020; Cal is now a composer and musician, while Ki works as a senior content coordinator for Morning Brew, a media company that delivers podcasts and newsletters.

They began dating in 2017.

View post on Instagram
 

"The big kids are getting married!!!! Ahhhhhh I could not love you more if I tried @cal_freundlich YOU AND ME," Ki captioned her own Instagram post, with a picture of her sitting on Cal's lap .

"It’s pronounced FIANCÉ," quipped Cal in his own post.

Julianne and her lookalike son Cal© @juliannemoore Instagram
Julianne and her lookalike son Cal

"Love you both!!!!!" commented Julianne, as Cal's sister Liv also shared her excitement. Liv, 22, graduated from Northwestern with a degree in English earlier in 2024, and the whole family showed up to support her, which Julianne shared on Instagram. 

She wrote: "This smart, wonderful, beautiful and insightful young woman graduated from @northwesternu", adding that they were "bursting with pride".

Liv Freundlich graduated from Northwestern University© Instagram
Liv graduated from Northwestern University, seen her with her family

Julianne is super close with her children, and has always been open about her love for family and why it was important to only take acting roles that "didn't travel outside New York because I needed to be there while they were in school".

"So if I did a little movie, it had to be shot in the city, and if it was a bigger thing, we’d have to move it to summertime so we could all go. Being able to make those decisions and have that kind of flexibility in my life has been amazing," she told Harper's Bazaar.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Weddings

See more

Read More