Hollywood actress Julianne Moore's daughter Liv Freundlich has celebrated a milestone moment with her parents, and fans can't believe her resemblance to her famous mother.

The Nine Months star shared some sweet family photos with her Instagram fans, revealing that Liv, 22, had graduated from America's Northwestern University in Illinois.

Julianne, 63, posted: "This smart, wonderful, beautiful and insightful young woman graduated from @northwesternu. We are bursting with pride @livfreundlich - congratulations on your accomplishment #wildcat. We love love love you."

There were plenty of congratulatory messages from Julianne's star friends, with fellow actress Rita Wilson writing: "Congratulations, Liv. Go Wildcats!!!"

Supermodel Helena Christenson said: "Congratulations to your smart, funny, kind, beautiful daughter, indeed," while Will & Grace star Deborah Messing penned: "Congratulations!!!!!!!!!!!"

© Instagram Julianne Moore's daughter has graduated

Julianne's followers were stunned at how much her daughter looks like her actress mom. One fan wrote: "Oh my goodness, she looks just like you!! Congratulations!"

Another said: "Looks just like her mama," and a third commented, "God those genes are strong! What an awesome looking and talented family!! Congratulations."

Lucky Liv has inherited her mother's beautiful trademark long, red hair, and the likeness is uncanny; we could tell instantly she is Julianne's child.

© Instagram The family celebrated together

Back in April, the Jurassic Park star paid tribute to her daughter on her 22nd birthday with a heartfelt message.

"Happy 22nd birthday @livfreundlich," posted Julianne. "You are not little anymore but you will always be my baby. I love you so much - thank you for being the daughter of my dreams. I am so looking forward to all this year will bring."

Julianne's family life

Julianne is married to US film director Bart Freundlich, with whom she shares daughter Liv and their son Cal. Julianne was previously married to actor and director John Gould Rubin, however, the couple divorced in 1995.

She met Bart when he asked her to read for a part in his film, The Myth of Fingerprints. She was 35 and he was 26. Not long after, they had their first child, Cal, in 1997 and got married in 2003.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Julianne Moore and Bart Freundlich attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards

Julianne explained that when Cal and Liv were growing up, she would take jobs that worked around the family schedule, telling Harper's Bazaar that she "didn't travel outside New York because I needed to be there while they were in school."

She added: "So if I did a little movie, it had to be shot in the city, and if it was a bigger thing, we’d have to move it to summertime so we could all go. Being able to make those decisions and have that kind of flexibility in my life has been amazing."

Julianne and Bart's son Cal, 26, is a musician living with his girlfriend in Manhattan.