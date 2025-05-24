All the hints Kelly Clarkson is leaving her show

Kelly Clarkson is no stranger to the screen – the singer has graced daytime TV with her presence since 2019 and her award-winning eponymous show even celebrated its 1000th episode this month.

However, after a series of unexplained absences and a growing focus on other ventures – including her most important role as a mother to River Rose and Remington – Kelly’s future on the show now appears uncertain.

© Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G Kelly hosts her eponymous talk show

HELLO! takes a closer look at all the signs that the 43-year-old could be departing from the hit television show.

Summer travel plans

Kelly has revealed that she has plans to take some time off in the summer to spend quality time with her two children during the school holidays. During a Q&A on Instagram at the beginning of the year, the singer gave an insight into her family plans. "This is going to sound posh, but look, I didn't get to go anywhere when I was younger because we were poor. And no offense to my mom but we didn't have the money to do anything," she shared.

© Instagram Kelly's two children

"But I do have some money saved aside and it's for a little fund that I am going to start with my kids this summer. I'm going to let them pick somewhere in the world that we get to go to as a family and really delve into the culture and go for a week.

"Because I think that's a really good education. And if I can afford it, that's a really cool thing to do for them. Because I had to go on scholarship in school for things to even possibly do anything like that, so I'm letting them pick."

During an appearance on TODAY with Jenna & Friends, Kelly shared that despite the fact that she will be hitting the road this summer for her upcoming Las Vegas residency, she is prioritizing her children. "I am just trying to be there as much for them, and we're a cute little unit," she said.

Montana home

© GC Images The singer lives in New York City

Kelly teased a move away from the Big Apple as she spoke about her "forever home" while appearing on The Armchair Expert with Dax Shepherd. The talk show host discussed her Montana ranch that she had purchased with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, a year before they split in 2020.

The star revealed that she "needed roots" and that the "intimate" abode was her "forever home".

New music

Kelly released brand new music on May 2 and even performed at the Rockefeller Plaza in New York City on May 6 for the Today Show's 2025 summer concert series.

© Getty Images Kelly performed during the Citi Concert Series on the TODAY Show at Rockefeller Plaza

"What’s up?! My new song “Where Have You Been” is out at midnight AND my new video is premiering tomorrow on The Kelly Clarkson Show!! Check your local listings for times," announced the singer on Instagram.

"Where Have You Been" is Kelly's first original release since 2023, when she released her tenth studio album Chemistry.

New show

A segment from Kelly's eponymous talk show is set to get its very own spin-off in a separate NBC series titled Songs & Stories. The show will premiere as a four-night event and will see Kelly joined by artists Teddy Swims, Lizzo, the Jonas Brothers and Gloria Estefan.

NBC announced: "The conversations are a front-row pass for Kelly Clarkson to engage with some of her favorite celebrities and examine both their music and personal lives.

© NBC Kelly is gearing up for her new series

"The specials are a forum where iconic voices meet heartfelt storytelling through unfiltered conversation and sung in an intimate, unplugged setting."

The series will air on NBC on August 19, August 26, September 2 and September 9 at 10 PM.