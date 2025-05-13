Kelly Clarkson's 'forever home' away from NYC amid 'replacement' on show

Kelly Clarkson's home might be in New York City, but the former American Idol winner has more than one property to her name.

Thanks to her successful career in music and, these days, broadcasting her award-winning NBC talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly has managed to build up quite an impressive real estate portfolio.

The "Breakaway" hitmaker, 43, has previously spoken about her "forever home", which is more than 2,000 miles away from her pad in the Big Apple where she lives with her two children, River and Remy.

The American Idol alum hosts The Kelly Clarkson Show

Kelly Clarkson's 'forever home' away from the Big Apple

While appearing on a previous episode of The Armchair Expert with Dax Shepherd, Kelly was discussing her Montana ranch that she and her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, bought a year before they split in 2020.

Kelly told host Dax, "I need roots" when discussing why she and Brandon decided to purchase the ranch in the rural destination, before referring to it as her "forever home".

© Getty Images Kelly Clarkson took a break from her hosting gig earlier this year

The singer then revealed how the "intimate" set-up was the perfect location for when hosting family and friends: "I built little one-bedroom cabins, like, right next to it."

When Kelly and Brandon split in 2020, they ended up dividing a lot of their real estate between them. Although Brandon was awarded a five per cent stake in the property, Kelly still owns the ranch.

Kelly Clarkson's property portfolio amid reports of 'replacement'

The family's primary residence was in Encino, California, where they owned a $8.5 million farmhouse property, which they eventually sold in the divorce.

Now, Kelly and her two children spend most of their time in New York City, where the superstar films the show.

© The Mega Agency The Taluca Lake house Kelly bought after her divorce from Brandon Blackstock

However, amid Kelly's ongoing music tour and her unexplained absence from the show earlier this year, having a base elsewhere away from the city is no doubt handy for the singer.

As reported in Architectural Digest, Kelly also owned a Toluca Lake home, which boasts 5,000 square feet, a colonial style design and a separate on-site property for guests

© Getty Images Kelly Clarkson performs during the Citi Concert Series on the "TODAY" Show at Rockefeller Plaza on May 6, 2025 in New York City

Meanwhile, following Kelly's period of absence from her hosting gig in March, reports began circulating that the star could be "replaced", thought to be as a result of her ongoing commitments to music.

However, Kelly is yet to confirm this and, instead, appears to be taking pride in juggling both her performing and hosting. Most recently at a gig in Atlantic City, she said: "We haven't done a show in a while, y'all, 'cause I have a talk show. It's like a whole other job."

The Texas-born hitmaker added that being a single mom added to her busy schedule but that she was "so happy" to be back on stage.