Kelly Clarkson switches to another show in huge TV update — and her plunging outfit is everything

Kelly Clarkson is showing no signs of slowing down - in fact, she's busier than ever!

Away from her award-winning talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, she's focusing on a number of other projects, all while juggling work with looking after her two young children, River Rose, and Remington.

And this week, Kelly delighted fans after making an appearance on another popular NBC show - The Voice.

© Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Image Kelly Clarkson looked stunning in a statement jumpsuit during the finale of The Voice

Kelly last coached on the NBC talent show in 2023, when she returned for Blake Shelton's final season.

She also returned to perform in 2024, taking to the stage to sing "You for Christmas". And on Tuesday night, she returned again, sharing a backstage video of her getting ready for the big moment on Instagram.

© GC Images Kelly has a fantastic sense of style

"I'm so happy to be back on the Voice tonight! #WhereHaveYouBeen," she wrote in the caption.

In the footage, Kelly was seen arriving at The Voice studios and walking to the famous red chairs, before standing on the stage, where she would later perform.

© Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G Kelly relocated to New York City to host her talk show in 2023

Kelly sang her new single "Where Have You Been" off of her upcoming album. It's safe to say fans approved of her performance too, as afterwards, many took to social media to have their say.

"Not only is Kelly beautiful but her voice can make the world stop turning. Wow!" one wrote, while another remarked: "You killed it as always Kelly I love you so much!!!" A third added: "You sounded and looked amazing."

© Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G Kelly Clarkson with her children Remi and River

Kelly did indeed look amazing, dressed in a plunging black jumpsuit with sheer sleeves and a sequin embellishment, which was adored with a feather fringe.

While Kelly's spring is keeping her busy, she has plans to take some of the summer off to spend some quality time with her two children when they break up for the school holidays.

During a Q&A on Instagram at the start of 2025, she revealed that she had a bucket list item that she wanted her family to tick off in 2025.

© Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC Kelly is planning on taking her children on an adventure over the summer

She explained: "This is going to sound posh, but look, I didn't get to go anywhere when I was younger because we were poor. And no offense to my mom but we didn't have the money to do anything.

"But I do have some money saved aside and it's for a little fund that I am going to start with my kids this summer. I'm going to let them pick somewhere in the world that we get to go to as a family and really delve into the culture and go for a week.

"Because I think that's a really good education. And if I can afford it, that's a really cool thing to do for them. Because I had to go on scholarship in school for things to even possibly do anything like that, so I'm letting them pick."