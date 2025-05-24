Brooklyn Beckham's 'emotional safety' eroded amid family tensions

Brooklyn Beckham, 26, has been in the limelight since he was born, being the son of footballer David Beckham and Spice Girls star Victoria Beckham. But the past few months have seen him hitting headlines for the alleged feud between himself and his family.

While David's son has not spoken out about the family rift, he has snubbed more and more social occasions with his famous parents.

Conflict coach, Julie Cobalt, has revealed to HELLO! that Brooklyn's erosion of "emotional safety" could be the reason that the issues are now ongoing, but she also reveals how they can get back on track…

Sibling fallouts

© WireImage The family are thought to have fallen out

Amid the media storm, Brooklyn's brother Cruz took some of the heat as he hit back at one of his brother's fan's comments.

There were suggestions that Romeo's current girlfriend, Kim Turnball previously dated Brooklyn, however Cruz was quick to deny this. "It's appropriate to date your brother's ex too? Cool," a fan wrote on Romeo's post, to which Cruz abruptly replied: "Brooklyn and Kim never dated."

Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend, Kim Turnball

Julie explained: "Social media gives younger generations a sense of identity and community. It's where they feel most seen and heard. In that space, grievances can quickly turn into narratives that elicit likes, support, and sympathy."

"For more private individuals, being pulled into public drama, especially when it wasn't their choice, can feel deeply invasive and distressing. It can erode their trust in the family and their sense of emotional safety," remarked Julie.

© Photo: WhoSay Brooklyn and Cruz pictured together during happier times

Absent from family celebrations

© Instagram Nicola and Brooklyn were at Coachella during VB's birthday celebrations

Brooklyn and Nicola have failed to attend an array of family occasions and special events including David's milestone 50th birthday, where he took his other sons on an intimate trip.

While Victoria celebrated her 51st birthday at home, Brooklyn and Nicola chose to attend Coachella instead, which was another big sign of a fallout.

© GC Images David Beckham and Harper Beckham leaving their hotel to head to the Victoria Beckham show during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week

The couple also missed Victoria's iconic Paris Fashion Week show, and Romeo, Cruz and Harper all in attendance to support, his absence was noticed.

Is a reconciliation possible?

Expert Julie believes that the Beckhams can come back from the brink, but it's going to take some effort – and the key is trust.

"Trust can absolutely be rebuilt, but only if there is a shared desire to repair and reconnect. That means creating space for honesty, vulnerability, and respect," she said.

© Instagram David's 50th without Brooklyn and Nicola

The family also has another element to think about, and that's their public image and how they converse with their fans. Julie explained: "It means agreeing on how, or whether, to share that healing process with the public. You can't control the headlines, but you can control your integrity in how you engage with your family and your story."