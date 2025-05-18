Victoria Beckham shares photo of son Brooklyn as she marks special occasion amid 'feud'

Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham celebrated her father Anthony's birthday on Sunday.

In honour of the special occasion, the fashion designer uploaded a series of heartwarming family photos to her Instagram Stories, alongside a sweet caption which read: "Happy birthday daddy, I love you so much."

Amongst the images, Victoria, 51, included a throwback snapshot featuring all four of her children posing with her parents. Brooklyn, 26, was shown standing at the back with one arm around his grandparents, while Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13, beamed at the dining table.

A caption read: "The best papa in the world".

© Instagram Victoria included a throwback picture featuring her four children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper

Elsewhere, she included a more recent photo with her two siblings, Louise and Christian, as well as a throwback picture that showed the designer rocking a headful of natural waves.

© Instagram The fashion designer also included a picture with her rarely-seen siblings

Victoria's touching post featuring her brood comes amid reports of an ongoing feud within the Beckham clan, particularly between Brooklyn and his parents.

Rumours first started to swirl back in April as David celebrated his 50th birthday. While the majority of the Beckham brood were on hand to join in the festivities, hot sauce creator, Brooklyn, and his wife Nicola Peltz were noticeably absent from the celebrations, and also failed to mark the occasion publicly on Instagram as is the usual Beckham tradition.

© Getty Images Brooklyn and Nicola live across the pond

It reached a fever pitch later in April when Victoria celebrated her 51st birthday. The singer was surrounded by her loved ones in Miami, except for Brooklyn and Nicola who were once again no-shows.

David's Mother's Day tribute

Victoria's rare snapshot of Brooklyn comes after David uploaded a family picture to mark mother's day in the US. The nostalgic image, which was shared to his Instagram Stories, showed a youthful VB posing with their three sons and baby daughter Harper.

A caption read: "Happy Mother's Day to the best mommy. To all our friends in the US, happy mother's day".

© Getty Images Victoria in February last year with Cruz, Nicola and her eldest son, Brooklyn

Brooklyn and Nicola's meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly hosted Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, at their home in Montecito, California.

PEOPLE magazine said it had confirmed that the pair were part of a group dinner, and weren't directly invited by the royal couple. The publication also confirmed that they were hosted by Meghan and Harry ahead of David's birthday celebrations.

© WireImage Meghan and Harry reportedly hosted Brooklyn and his wife Nicola

A source told the magazine that Brooklyn and Transformers actress Nicola enjoyed their time at the dinner with the Duke and Duchess, whom they found to be kind, caring and generous.

HELLO! has reached out to representatives for more information.